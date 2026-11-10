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Home > Sports News > Ravi Shastri Makes Big Admission About India Head Coach Role, Says ‘You Always Have The Gun To Your Head’

Ravi Shastri Makes Big Admission About India Head Coach Role, Says ‘You Always Have The Gun To Your Head’

Ravi Shastri on India Head Coach Role: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has made a candid admission about the pressure of coaching the Indian cricket team, revealing why he considers it tougher than playing cricket or commentating. Shastri also reflected on his successful tenure, India's historic achievements and his enduring passion for the game.

Ravi Shastri Makes Big Admission About India Head Coach Role, Says ‘You Always Have The Gun To Your Head’

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Tue 2026-11-10 08:58 IST

Ravi Shastri on India Head Coach Role: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has opened up about the immense pressure associated with managing the Indian cricket team, admitting that coaching was more challenging than playing the game or working as a commentator. Shastri explained that the responsibility becomes particularly demanding once players step onto the field, as the coach has limited control over what happens during a match.

In an interaction with former New Zealand cricketer Ian Smith on Sky Sport, Shastri compared his experiences as a player, coach and broadcaster. The former India all-rounder identified coaching as the toughest assignment, pointing out that the expectations surrounding Indian cricket make the role particularly challenging.

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Shastri also reflected on the rewards that come with successfully managing the national team. Despite the constant pressure, he believes the satisfaction and respect that follow successful results make the demanding job worthwhile. Describing the intensity of the position, he remarked, “You always have the gun to your head.”

Ravi Shastri Explains Why Coaching India Was Tougher 

Shastri explained that the biggest difference between playing, broadcasting and coaching is the level of control available in each role. A player can influence a match with the bat or ball, while a commentator remains involved through the microphone. However, a coach can only observe once the team takes the field.

He highlighted how the expectations attached to Indian cricket leave little room for excuses, with the coaching staff under pressure to deliver victories consistently. Shastri also recalled the challenges of managing the team during the COVID-19 period, when the responsibility of producing results remained unchanged.

The former coach, however, stressed that overcoming those challenges brings considerable professional satisfaction. He described the experience of achieving success as deeply rewarding, particularly because of the respect associated with leading the Indian team.

India’s Historic Test Achievements 

Shastri served as India’s head coach between July 2017 and November 2021, overseeing one of the most memorable periods in the team’s Test cricket history.

India registered their maiden Test series victory in Australia during the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The team subsequently returned to Australia and secured another 2-1 series triumph in 2020-21, overcoming several injury setbacks during a remarkable campaign.

India also enjoyed an extended spell at the top of the ICC Test rankings during Shastri’s tenure, remaining No. 1 for 42 months. The team reached the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021 and also made it to the semi-finals of the 2019 ODI World Cup.

These achievements established Shastri’s coaching tenure as an important chapter in India’s modern cricketing journey.

Shastri Reveals What Has Kept Him Connected 

During the same conversation, Shastri also reflected on his long association with cricket broadcasting. Having experienced the sport as a player, coach and commentator, he credited his passion for cricket as the biggest reason behind his continued involvement.

Shastri acknowledged that his stature in Indian cricket could have opened doors to several other professional opportunities. However, his love for the game kept drawing him back to cricket.

He also emphasised that genuine enthusiasm is essential for anyone looking to remain involved in the sport over an extended period. Discussing the importance of passion, Shastri said it was the only way to sustain a long association with cricket.

The former India coach further highlighted the unique experience of commentating on major matches, particularly high-pressure finals and closely contested finishes. He described working with people who understand both the game and the demands of television broadcasting as a privilege.

For Shastri, the opportunity to remain connected with cricket and experience its biggest moments from different perspectives has been a major source of professional satisfaction.

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Ravi Shastri Makes Big Admission About India Head Coach Role, Says ‘You Always Have The Gun To Your Head’
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Ravi Shastri Makes Big Admission About India Head Coach Role, Says ‘You Always Have The Gun To Your Head’

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Ravi Shastri Makes Big Admission About India Head Coach Role, Says ‘You Always Have The Gun To Your Head’

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Ravi Shastri Makes Big Admission About India Head Coach Role, Says ‘You Always Have The Gun To Your Head’
Ravi Shastri Makes Big Admission About India Head Coach Role, Says ‘You Always Have The Gun To Your Head’
Ravi Shastri Makes Big Admission About India Head Coach Role, Says ‘You Always Have The Gun To Your Head’
Ravi Shastri Makes Big Admission About India Head Coach Role, Says ‘You Always Have The Gun To Your Head’
Ravi Shastri Makes Big Admission About India Head Coach Role, Says ‘You Always Have The Gun To Your Head’

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