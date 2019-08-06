Ravi Shastri to continue as head coach of Indian cricket team: As per the confirmation by a member of Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), Ravi Shastri is going to continue as the head coach for Virat and co.

Ravi Shastri to continue as head coach of Indian cricket team: The uncertain views on the appointment of Ravi Shastri as the head coach of Team India can be seen getting over. As per the reports, a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) stated that the team is doing very well under the supervision of Ravi Shastri, it was more than certain that the former Indian all-rounder will continue to head team India led by Virat Kohli.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) consisting of Anshuman Gaekwad, Kapil Dev, and Shantha Rangaswamy has been assigned the task of selecting the new coach for the team India. The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) member stated that they are not in the favor of bringing a foreign coach to the team, they were only thinking about the name of Gary Kirsten. He also said that Indian coaches were their top priority and if the team is performing tremendously well under an Indian coach then why will they opt for a foreign coach.

A senior BCCI official also stated that it was very necessary for Ravi Shastri to continue as the head coach of team India as the team is having a lot of variations. The official stated that nothing rigid with a long-lasting effect should be done at this stage when team India is dealing with a lot of changes and he also said that Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri complement each other and it would be a bit unfair step to change half of the team and a change in coach will alter the performance of the team at this point of time as if an instant change is made then it will change the planning and strategy of the team for the next five years.

