India head coach Ravi Shashtri said MS Dhoni will finish his career as one of India's greatest players. When Shashtri was asked about Dhoni's future on international cricket he said the decision is up to the former Indian captain to decide but he hasn't met Dhoni since the World Cup.

MS Dhoni hasn’t appeared for the national side since India’s heartbreaking loss in the semi-final of the World Cup on July 9, 2019. The former India captain kept himself away in the away series against West Indies and also in the ongoing home series against South Africa. When there has been a lot of talks about the former India captain’s future in the international cricket or if he would return to the India side anytime soon, India head coach Ravi Shastri said that he hasn’t met with the World-Cup winning-captain since the World Cup and also opined that it is completely up to Dhoni when he wants to return to the team.

In an interview to a daily newspaper, Ravi Shastri was asked if the team management has an open mind about Dhoni’s comeback, where the India head coach said the 38-year-old wicket-keeper will end up his career as one of the greatest players. He further said whether Dhoni wants to come back or not, it’s up to him but he has not met with him since the World Cup.

MS Dhoni, who has captained India in the 2011 World Cup and 2007 T20 World Cup victory has currently taken a break from the field. He had appeared in a charity football match organized by Tennis star Leander Paes in Mumbai a few days ago. After India’s exit from the World Cup 2019, the former India captain took a two-month sabbatical from the international cricket. He has also served a territorial army unit in Kashmir during this period. After completing the 15-day army stint MS Dhoni spotted at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi playing billiards. The World Cup-winning captain was seen driving his new car in Ranchi which had gone viral on social media.

