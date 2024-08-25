Ravi Shastri Shares Touching Message For Shikhar Dhawan After His Retirement

In a heartfelt tribute to Shikhar Dhawan, former Indian cricket team head coach and director Ravi Shastri expressed his gratitude and admiration for the cricketer’s impactful career.

On Twitter (now known as X), Shastri shared his sentiments, celebrating Dhawan’s contributions to the sport and reflecting on their shared experiences.

“Enjoy your retirement, Shiki Boy! You brought me so much joy and entertainment during my 7 years as coach and director. Your match-winning innings in ICC tournaments, Asia Cups, and that unforgettable knock in Galle will always be remembered. You’re still young and have plenty of ways to contribute to the sport. God bless.”

Shastri highlighted some of Dhawan’s memorable performances, including his match-winning innings in ICC tournaments, Asia Cups, and a particularly unforgettable knock in Galle. These moments, he noted, would always be cherished.

Despite his retirement, Shastri emphasized Dhawan’s continued potential to influence the sport.

Dhawan’s retirement marks the end of a significant chapter in Indian cricket, and Shastri’s message reflects the deep respect and affection he holds for the player’s contributions and legacy.

In his illustrious career, runs effortlessly came off Dhawan’s bat. He represented India across all formats, but ODI was his forte. In 167 appearances, the southpaw produced swashbuckling performances and racked up 6,793 runs at an average of 44.1, including 17 centuries and 39 fifties.

In the longest format of cricket, where he stitched up memorable partnerships with Murali Vijay, Dhawan garnered 2,315 runs in 34 matches at an average of 40.6. His Test career was laced with seven tons and five half-centuries.

In the T20I format, Dhawan made 68 appearances and scored 1,759 runs at an average of 27.9, including 11 fifties.

In the domestic circuit, Dhawan played 122 first-class cricket matches and handsomely scored 8,499 runs at an average of 44.26, including 25 centuries and 29 fifties.

In List A, Dhawan played 302 matches and scored a whopping 12,074 runs at an average of 43.90. His remarkable statistics are further glistened by 30 centuries and 67 half-centuries.

Dhawan is also the second-highest run-getter of all time in the Indian Premier League (IPL), scoring 6,769 runs in 222 matches at an average of 35.25, with two centuries and 51 fifties.

He also secured an ICC Champions Trophy with India in 2013 and an IPL title with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2016.

(With inputs from ANI)