Ravi Shastri Slams MS Dhoni: “No Excuses” For CSK’s Disastrous 103/9 vs KKR

The Chennai Super Kings faced a harsh reality check at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders, crumbling to a disappointing 103/9 in an IPL match held on Friday. Despite electing to bat first, CSK never found momentum and were pegged back consistently by KKR’s sharp bowling attack.

Their final total marked the franchise’s lowest-ever score at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, a stat that left fans and analysts stunned. During commentary on Star Sports, Ravi Shastri didn’t mince his words, saying, “No excuses for this.”

Spin Strangles CSK’s Hopes

The black-soil surface at Chepauk was tailor-made for spinners, and KKR made full use of it. Sunil Narine was at his economical best, returning figures of 3 for 13 without conceding a single boundary in his entire spell.

Joining forces with Varun Chakaravarthy and Moeen Ali, the spin trio dismantled CSK’s lineup, accounting for six crucial wickets. Chennai’s batters simply couldn’t find a way to rotate strike or build partnerships.

Shivam Dube was the lone bright spot with a fighting 31 not out from 29 deliveries. His knock ensured CSK didn’t sink further to their all-time lowest IPL score of 79.

Early Wickets and Missed Chances

Devon Conway gave a glimmer of hope early on with two boundaries off pacer Vaibhav Arora. But his innings was cut short at 12 when he misjudged a reverse-sweep against Moeen Ali, resulting in an lbw dismissal during a wicket-maiden.

Rachin Ravindra followed soon after, failing to connect with a slog off Harshit Rana and gifting a catch to cover. The pressure mounted quickly from there.

Vijay Shankar had luck on his side. He was dropped on zero by Moeen at mid-off, and later again by Venkatesh Iyer at mid-wicket when on 20. Despite the reprieves, his 29-run effort couldn’t change the tide for CSK.

CSK’s Struggles Raise Questions

With regular wickets falling and the scoreboard stagnating, Chennai’s batting unit looked out of sorts. Their inability to counter spin or adapt to the conditions stood out glaringly.

This performance will surely spark discussions about CSK’s approach, strategy, and batting depth. As Shastri put it plainly, “No excuses for this.”

KKR, on the other hand, will be thrilled with their clinical execution and will take plenty of confidence from this dominant bowling show.

