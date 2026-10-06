Ravi Shastri Speaks Out On Imran Khan’s Jail Treatment: ‘No One Treats A Human Being Like That’

Ravi Shastri On Imran Khan: Former India head coach and 1983 World Cup winner Ravi Shastri has expressed concern over the reported condition and treatment of former Pakistan captain Imran Khan, saying the cricketer-turned-politician deserves better treatment on humanitarian grounds. Shastri also recalled Khan’s exceptional leadership, his influence on young players and his contribution to the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri has spoken about the reported condition of former Pakistan captain Imran Khan, expressing concern over his treatment while in jail.

Speaking to Republic World, Shastri said he was disturbed by the situation and stressed that his comments were being made from a humanitarian perspective rather than a political one.

Reports cited in the discussion have also raised concerns about Khan’s health, including claims that his eyesight has deteriorated significantly while he remains incarcerated.

Ravi Shastri Voices Concern Over Imran Khan

Shastri said he found the reports about Khan’s situation troubling and argued that no individual should be subjected to such treatment.

The former India head coach also suggested that his concern would be shared by members of the global cricket community who remember Khan primarily for his contribution to the sport.

Shastri deliberately separated his comments from politics, focusing instead on Khan’s wellbeing and his treatment as a human being.

Shastri Recalls Imran Khan’s Cricketing Legacy

Shastri also reflected on Khan’s career as one of Pakistan’s most influential cricketers and captains.

He remembered the former Pakistan all-rounder as a powerful leader who had the ability to inspire younger players and build a team around them. Khan led Pakistan to their historic 1992 ODI World Cup triumph, the country’s first men’s World Cup title.

For Shastri, Khan’s impact extended beyond his statistics, with leadership and the ability to motivate teammates forming a major part of his legacy.

India-Pakistan Rivalry Built On Respect

The former India coach also looked back at the rivalry between India and Pakistan during his playing days.

Despite the intensity surrounding matches between the neighbouring nations, Shastri described the contest as one that carried mutual respect between the players.

Khan was one of the most prominent figures in that era, both as an all-rounder and as Pakistan’s captain.

Shastri Hopes Khan’s Situation Improves

Shastri also expressed hope that Khan’s health remains stable and that his circumstances improve.

Khan has remained in jail since 2023 amid multiple legal cases. His political situation and legal proceedings have been the subject of significant debate in Pakistan.

Shastri’s comments, however, centred on Khan’s status as a former sporting great and his belief that the former Pakistan captain should be treated with greater consideration on humanitarian grounds.