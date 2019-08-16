The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on Friday announced Ravi Shastri’s name as Team India coach till 2021. In a press conference in Mumbai, former cricketer Kapil Dev announced that Ravi Shastri will continue to serve as head coach of Indian men’s cricket team. The CAC selection panel included former cricketers Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaikwad, and Shantha Rangaswamy who picked Shastri’s name after several rounds of discussions and keeping captain Virat Kohli’s choice in mind.

Shastri emerged as the best men among 5 top contenders. Former cricketer Robin Singh, Lalchand Rajput, Mike Hesson, and Tom Moody were the players who had applied for the post of Team India head coach.

Kapil Dev, Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC): Ravi Shastri to continue as Indian Cricket Team's (Senior Men) Head Coach pic.twitter.com/3ubXMz4hn3 — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2019

Kapil Dev said the selection panel gave marks out of 100 to each contender. He said there was a very fine difference in numbers between all the experienced former cricketer which amazed the selection panel. Ravi Shastri emerged as the best man, while Mike Hesson and Tom Moody secured the second and third positions.

Ravi Shastri will now serve till ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Reportedly, a BCCI official said contracts of the Team India support staff will also be extended till the ICC Cricket World Cup T20 as continuity and understandings between the players and coaching staff is very important for the events that are lined up for next year.

A few days ago, the sixth big name in the race, Windies Phill Simmons, had stepped back. The reason for his decision was not clarified.

The CAC was scheduled to pick the Team Head coach last month but due to Windies tour, Ravi Shastri had got 45-days extension.

