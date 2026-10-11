Ravi Shastri x Calvin Harris: Star Indian Cricketer Turned Commentator Collaborates With Top DJ

Ravi Shastri x Calvin Harris: Former India head coach and renowned cricket commentator Ravi Shastri has surprised fans with an unexpected crossover into electronic dance music after posing with global DJ superstar Calvin Harris in Athens, Greece.

Shastri posted a photo to social media on Saturday, October 10, of himself with Harris behind the DJ decks. The image drew instant attention as two stars from completely different entertainment genres came together.

But despite the fanfare over the picture, neither Shastri nor Harris has said they’ve officially teamed up. How they came together in the picture is still a mystery.

Ravi Shastri Shares Picture With Calvin Harris

Always helps when you’ve got a dude like Calvin Harris by your side! 😂🎧 Little bit of Calvin, little bit of Harris… and a whole lot of DJ magic! 🕺 #Athens https://t.co/tVmd9jpmaH — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) October 10, 2026







Shastri accompanied the photograph with a witty caption, playing on the Scottish DJ’s name while embracing the musical atmosphere.

“Always helps when you’ve got a dude like Calvin Harris by your side! Little bit of Calvin, little bit of Harris… and a whole lot of DJ magic! #Athens,” Shastri wrote.

Fans saw the ex-India cricketer in a different avatar away from the commentary box, where the ex-cricketer’s loud voice and catchy sayings have become an integral part of international cricket.

Although the image gave every indication that Shastri was having a good time on his feet behind the DJ decks, there has been no formal confirmation of any musical collaboration between the two. So, the speculation should be taken with a grain of salt.

Former India captain Shastri, who had a glittering international playing career before leading the country between 2017 and 2021, continues to be one of the game’s best-known personalities. Shastri’s social media updates often reveal his lighter side outside of cricket.

Who Is Calvin Harris?

Calvin Harris is among the biggest names in electronic dance music. Born Adam Wiles in Scotland, the DJ and producer has built an international following through chart-topping releases and collaborations with leading artists.

Among his most famous singles is We Found Love with Rihanna, which topped the US Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks. Harris has also become a major attraction at international music festivals and live performances.

He also played in India in April 2026, performing in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR, allowing Indian audiences to enjoy his work.

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