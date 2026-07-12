Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Shastri In Contention To Become New England Coach? Here’s The Truth To Viral Social Media Claim

The digital world has been flooded with sensational rumors regarding the future of England’s red-ball cricket coaching setup. Social media platforms are buzzing with claims that Indian cricket legends Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Shastri have emerged as top frontrunners to take over the reins of the England Test team after Brendon McCullum was sacked as the head coach. Rumors suggest high-level meetings are taking place behind closed doors, prompting intense debate among cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

However, before cricket fans brace themselves for an unprecedented cross-border coaching revolution, it is essential to separate internet hyperbole from the grounded reality of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The Genesis of the Speculation

The sudden clamor surrounding Ravi Shastri is not entirely unfounded, but its origin points to punditry rather than official talks. The speculation stems from late 2025, when former England spinner Monty Panesar publicly recommended Shastri for the role following England’s grueling Ashes defeat. Panesar strongly praised Shastri’s masterful tenure as India’s head coach—specifically highlighting his unique tactical acumen in guiding India to consecutive, historic Test series victories on Australian soil. Social media algorithms quickly amplified this single endorsement, morphing it into a widespread narrative accompanied by viral posts.

Simultaneously, reports began linking recently retired off-spin great Ravichandran Ashwin to the role. Speculation peaked following reports of Ashwin’s presence in the United States, which social media theorists claimed was for secret interviews with ECB officials. In reality, Ashwin has simply built a highly successful post-playing profile centered around broadcasting, tactical analysis, and franchise cricket commitments, including his involvement in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026. While Ashwin’s deep cricketing intellect is universally respected, there are zero active discussions connecting him to a European coaching stint.

Separating Rumor From Reality

The ultimate reality check lies in the current administrative status of the England team. The ECB is not actively running a vacant selection process for a red-ball coach. Even though McCullum’s contract was till the year 2027.

While high-profile options like Andy Flower are periodically linked to national roles due to franchise success, the current rumors surrounding Ashwin and Shastri belong strictly to the realm of social media fan fiction. The ECB search for a new coach, leaving these viral Indian coaching links as nothing more than entertaining internet gossip.