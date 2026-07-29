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Home > Sports News > Ravichandran Ashwin Explains ‘Serve Drinks’ Remark On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Urges Fans To Be Patient

Ravichandran Ashwin Explains ‘Serve Drinks’ Remark On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Urges Fans To Be Patient

R Ashwin has clarified his 'serve drinks' remark on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, insisting it was never meant as criticism. The former India spinner urged fans to give the teenage batting sensation time to develop and not judge him too quickly.

R Ashwin Explains 'Serve Drinks' Remark On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi; Urges Fans To Be Patient. Photo X
R Ashwin Explains 'Serve Drinks' Remark On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi; Urges Fans To Be Patient. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 18:31 IST

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has clarified his much-discussed remark that teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should “serve drinks” for the Indian team, insisting his comments were never meant to insult the youngster. Instead, Ashwin believes the 15-year-old would benefit from learning the demands of international cricket before becoming a regular in the playing XI.

Sooryavanshi’s rapid rise has made him one of the country’s brightest prospects. After earning his maiden India call-up last month, he spent the first two T20Is against Ireland and the opening match of the England series on the bench before eventually breaking into the side. Although he struggled initially and was later dropped again, the left-handed opener bounced back impressively with two half-centuries during the Zimbabwe series.

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Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin explained that his earlier comments were intended to encourage patience rather than question the youngster’s ability.

“I had said earlier that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ‘can spend time, can serve someone drinks, can sit outside.’ It was not in a derogatory manner. I was saying that he will get so much to learn. He has such a huge learning curve to go through that if he observes it while sitting outside, he’ll become even better. Don’t talk about dropping or picking — let him be, let him evolve. He’ll be a really phenomenal player.”

Ashwin believes Sooryavanshi’s exposure to challenging conditions in England, particularly against Jofra Archer’s pace and short-pitched bowling, will ultimately accelerate his development. The youngster looked far more comfortable during the Zimbabwe series, displaying greater confidence while playing the pull and hook shots that had troubled him earlier.

The former India spinner also urged fans and experts not to judge the teenager too quickly, pointing out that even the greatest batters have had vulnerabilities against short-pitched bowling.

“Who do you think is the strongest batsman against the short ball? Ricky Ponting? Did he never get out on a short ball? He got out too. So we have to understand everyone has strengths, everyone has weaknesses. These things are common in international cricket. It’s simple — show your strengths, hide your weaknesses, and keep working on them behind the scenes. All these questions… How many times did he play against Jofra Archer at Trent Bridge? These are all experiences. We can’t write his obituary immediately. Can’t write someone off just like that.”

Ashwin concluded by reminding supporters that soaring expectations can become a burden for young cricketers.

“He’s such a young kid. The problem is, we rate him so highly; he performed so well in the IPL, expectations skyrocketed. We expect him to perform like Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma every match, to be consistent. That’s not how it works. There will be ups and downs in life, in cricket too.”

Sooryavanshi is now expected to compete with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma for a place in India’s squad at the Asian Games later this year, with Ashwin convinced the teenager’s best years are still ahead.

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Ravichandran Ashwin Explains ‘Serve Drinks’ Remark On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Urges Fans To Be Patient
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Ravichandran Ashwin Explains ‘Serve Drinks’ Remark On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Urges Fans To Be Patient

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Ravichandran Ashwin Explains ‘Serve Drinks’ Remark On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Urges Fans To Be Patient

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Ravichandran Ashwin Explains ‘Serve Drinks’ Remark On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Urges Fans To Be Patient
Ravichandran Ashwin Explains ‘Serve Drinks’ Remark On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Urges Fans To Be Patient
Ravichandran Ashwin Explains ‘Serve Drinks’ Remark On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Urges Fans To Be Patient
Ravichandran Ashwin Explains ‘Serve Drinks’ Remark On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Urges Fans To Be Patient

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