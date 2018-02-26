Kings XI Punjab have announced on Monday that Ravichandran Ashwin will be leading the side in the 2018 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. This will be the first the Tamil Nadu spinner will be leading the side in the IPL. the Prety Zinta co-owned side had a disappinting run in the last edition and would be hoping for a change in the fortunes under the new captain.

The speculation about new captain of Kings XI Punjab is finally over as the franchise has announced that R Ashwin will be captaining the side in the 2018 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. The spinner will be the 10th cricketer to captain the Preity Zinta co-owned side. The Tamil Nadu lad was bought by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 7.6 crore after engaging in an intense bidding war with Rajasthan Royals who were willing to shell out Rs 5.2 crore for him at the IPL auction held in Bengaluru last month.

This will be Ashwin’s first stint as captain of an IPL side. The Tamil Nadu spinner does have the experience of captaincy though having led Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket, the experience of which might come handy for him in the brand new season of the IPL. Unlike other prominent players like former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Suresh Raina, Chennai Super Kings did not retain Ashwin who had played for the franchise for eight long years before moving to Rising Pune Supergiant after the Chennai side was handed suspension for two years following the surfacing of the spot-fixing scandal.

Kings XI Punjab, who had a disappointing run in the last season under Glenn Maxwell, will be looking to spin things around in their favour in the brand new season and it would be interesting to see if Ashwin leads from the front and can help the side in ending the title drought. KXIP franchise KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited is owned by Bollywood actress Preity Zinta along with industrialists Ness Wadia and Mohit Burman.

Have a look at the full squad of Kings XI Punjab for IPL 2018:

Ravichandran Ashwin – Rs 7.6 crore (captain)

Axar Patel (Retained)

Karun Nair – Rs 5.6 crore

KL Rahul – Rs 11 crore

David Miller -Rs 3 crore (Retained via RTM)

Aaron Finch – Rs 6.2 crore

Yuvraj Singh – Rs 2 crore

Marcus Stoinis – Rs 6.2 crore (Retained via RTM)

Mayank Agarwal – Rs 1 crore

Ankit Singh Rajpoot – Rs 3 crore

Manoj Tiwary – Rs 1 crore

Mohit Sharma – Rs 2.4 crore (Retained via RTM)

Mujeeb Zadran – Rs 4 crore

Barinder Sran – Rs 2.2 crore

Andrew Tye – Rs 7.2 crore

Akshdeep Nath – Rs 1 crore

Mayank Dagar – Rs 20 Lakh

Ben Dwarshuis – Rs 1.4 crore

Pradeep Sahu – Rs 20 Lakh

Manzoor Dar – Rs 20 Lakh

Chris Gayle – Rs 2 crore

