The speculation about new captain of Kings XI Punjab is finally over as the franchise has announced that R Ashwin will be captaining the side in the 2018 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. The spinner will be the 10th cricketer to captain the Preity Zinta co-owned side. The Tamil Nadu lad was bought by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 7.6 crore after engaging in an intense bidding war with Rajasthan Royals who were willing to shell out Rs 5.2 crore for him at the IPL auction held in Bengaluru last month.
This will be Ashwin’s first stint as captain of an IPL side. The Tamil Nadu spinner does have the experience of captaincy though having led Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket, the experience of which might come handy for him in the brand new season of the IPL. Unlike other prominent players like former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Suresh Raina, Chennai Super Kings did not retain Ashwin who had played for the franchise for eight long years before moving to Rising Pune Supergiant after the Chennai side was handed suspension for two years following the surfacing of the spot-fixing scandal.
ALSO READ: Virat Kohli retains ICC Test Championship mace, thanks fans for their support
Kings XI Punjab, who had a disappointing run in the last season under Glenn Maxwell, will be looking to spin things around in their favour in the brand new season and it would be interesting to see if Ashwin leads from the front and can help the side in ending the title drought. KXIP franchise KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited is owned by Bollywood actress Preity Zinta along with industrialists Ness Wadia and Mohit Burman.
ALSO READ: IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders to announce their captains on television
Have a look at the full squad of Kings XI Punjab for IPL 2018:
Ravichandran Ashwin – Rs 7.6 crore (captain)
Axar Patel (Retained)
Karun Nair – Rs 5.6 crore
KL Rahul – Rs 11 crore
David Miller -Rs 3 crore (Retained via RTM)
Aaron Finch – Rs 6.2 crore
Yuvraj Singh – Rs 2 crore
Marcus Stoinis – Rs 6.2 crore (Retained via RTM)
Mayank Agarwal – Rs 1 crore
Ankit Singh Rajpoot – Rs 3 crore
Manoj Tiwary – Rs 1 crore
Mohit Sharma – Rs 2.4 crore (Retained via RTM)
Mujeeb Zadran – Rs 4 crore
Barinder Sran – Rs 2.2 crore
Andrew Tye – Rs 7.2 crore
Akshdeep Nath – Rs 1 crore
Mayank Dagar – Rs 20 Lakh
Ben Dwarshuis – Rs 1.4 crore
Pradeep Sahu – Rs 20 Lakh
Manzoor Dar – Rs 20 Lakh
Chris Gayle – Rs 2 crore
For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App