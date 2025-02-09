Home
Sunday, February 9, 2025
Ravindra Jadeja Bowls An Over In Just 73 Seconds During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI

Apart from his quick bowling, Jadeja played a crucial role in India's performance, taking key wickets and contributing with the bat.

Ravindra Jadeja Bowls An Over In Just 73 Seconds During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI


Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja once again showcased his remarkable ability to bowl at lightning speed, delivering an over in just 73 seconds during the second ODI against England. The feat occurred during the 24th over of England’s innings, where Jadeja bowled to Harry Brook without conceding a single run, making it a maiden over.

This is not the first time Jadeja has bowled at such an incredible pace. His fastest recorded over in international cricket came during the fourth Test between India and England in 2021, where he completed an over in just 64 seconds. Additionally, he holds the third-fastest over record, having bowled one in 93 seconds during the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

The information about his latest record was shared by X user Muffadal Vohra, who claimed that Jadeja completed the over in just 73 seconds. However, this claim has yet to receive official confirmation from match authorities.

Here is the X post:

Jadeja’s rapid bowling not only accelerates the game’s pace but also puts additional pressure on opposition batters, giving them minimal time to settle and strategize between deliveries. His ability to maintain accuracy while bowling quickly makes him a formidable force in international cricket.

Apart from his quick over, Jadeja also delivered an impactful performance in the first ODI against England in Nagpur. He took three crucial wickets while conceding only 26 runs and also contributed with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 12 runs off 10 balls.

Jadeja is also a part of India’s squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9. In the second ODI, he played a crucial role in breaking England’s opening partnership by dismissing Philip Salt, giving India the much-needed breakthrough at a critical moment.

With his consistency in both bowling and batting, Jadeja continues to be a vital asset for the Indian cricket team, proving his mettle in limited-overs cricket once again.

