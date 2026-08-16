Ravindra Jadeja Recalls ‘My Confidence Was Literally Disturbed’, Opens Up On Early Days Of His Test Career

Team India’s premier Test all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has opened up on the time he ‘felt disturbed’, recalling his early days in the national red-ball side. The Saurashtra cricketer stated that despite averaging over 60 with the bat, hardly anyone looked at him as a proper batter.

Why did Ravindra Jadeja felt his morale and confidence kept going down?

Having made his Test debut in December 2012 against England, the spin-bowling all-rounder soon became the lynchpin, especially behind India’s home dominance. Along with Ravichandran Ashwin, Jadeja forged a duo that made the sub-continent nation unbeatable in a home Test series for 12 years. Currently ranked No.1 in the ICC Test all-rounder’s rankings, the veteran said while speaking to the host broadcaster:

“When I started, I used to bat at number 4. If you look at my entire Ranji Trophy career, my average is more than 60. Whatever Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy first-class cricket I have played domestically, my batting average is more than 60. So somewhere, I had that belief that I had that ability. But sometimes what happens is that you come into the Indian team and you don’t get that batting number. Sometimes the situation is such that I have batted at number 8 and 9 as well. So, when you are sitting in the dressing room with your pads on, next to you, a fast bowler is selecting a ball. Seeing all those things, my morale and confidence would go down. Sometimes you think to yourself, ‘I have to go and score runs,'”

He added:

“And in that same dressing room, a fast bowler is selecting the ball, thinking, ‘Come on, now bowling is coming.’ So because of all those things, my confidence was literally disturbed. I would think, ‘Oh man, what is this? The team doesn’t even have confidence in me?’ So I have seen that in my early days, that I didn’t get that number. Very low, many times I even went in to bat below Ashwin. So somewhere, all those things disturbed me.”

IND vs SL, 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja spearheads India’s spin attack in Galle

Meanwhile, Jadeja, who is closing in on 100 Tests, remains the most experienced Indian player in their ongoing Test series in Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, he is leading the spin-bowling unit that has Manav Suthar and Kuldeep Yadav in them. Team India dominated Day 1 of the opening Test in Galle, reaching 288/2 in 73 overs.