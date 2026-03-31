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Home > Sports News > “MS Dhoni Doesn’t Pick Up My Calls”: Ravindra Jadeja Reveals ‘No Contact’ With Thala After CSK vs RR Clash in IPL 2026

“MS Dhoni Doesn’t Pick Up My Calls”: Ravindra Jadeja Reveals ‘No Contact’ With Thala After CSK vs RR Clash in IPL 2026

Ravindra Jadeja revealed he hasn’t spoken to MS Dhoni since moving to Rajasthan Royals. After the CSK vs RR IPL 2026 clash, he described the lack of contact as emotional but expected.

Ravindra Jadeja And MS Dhoni (Image Credits: X)
Ravindra Jadeja And MS Dhoni (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: March 31, 2026 16:35:02 IST

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“MS Dhoni Doesn’t Pick Up My Calls”: Ravindra Jadeja Reveals ‘No Contact’ With Thala After CSK vs RR Clash in IPL 2026

Seeing Ravindra Jadeja playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a team other than the Kings was truly strange and almost like a dream for cricket fans. Alongside the Rajasthan Royals, Jadeja had two brief spells – one in 2008 and later with Gujarat Lions during 2016-17, but there was nothing as strange as watching him going up against CSK last night, a team he had dedicated 13 years of his career to from 2012 to 2025, with the two years for which the team was banned being an exception. Besides that, Jadeja has been a major player in CSK’s 3 IPL wins in 2018, 2021, and 2023. Basically, he has been the face of the team, contributing with both his bat and ball.

In the game, playing for the Rajasthan Royals, Jadeja did a great job with the ball, getting 2/18. He sent back Sarfaraz Khan and also his ex-CSK colleague Shivam Dube, showing that his all-around skills are still his biggest strength. Despite Jadeja not getting to bat, the Royals thrashed CSK by eight wickets with 47 balls to spare, which portrayed their superiority on that day.

Emotional Encounter Against MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina

The emotional aspect of the encounter was palpable. Jadeja admitted that facing his former team felt strange, especially since he has not spoken to MS Dhoni or other CSK legends like Suresh Raina since his move. “Mahi bhai keeps his phone off, but whenever I meet him, 

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Raina bhai, and Anil Kumble bhai, I will speak to all of them,” Jadeja said during an interaction with JioHotstar’s ‘Google Search AI Mode Match Centre’.

Adjusting to a New Chapter

Despite the emotional transition, Jadeja emphasised that joining the Rajasthan Royals was part of his professional journey. He focused on integrating with the new team, learning from the younger players, and sharing his wealth of experience. The all-rounder also reflected fondly on the franchise he first joined after the Under-19 World Cup, acknowledging the memories and growth he experienced there. While the match served as a reminder of loyalty and legacy, it also highlighted the IPL’s nature—where players switch franchises, loyalties are tested, and every new team becomes home for a new chapter in their careers.

Also Read: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Indian Premier League Match Free on TV and Online In India

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“MS Dhoni Doesn’t Pick Up My Calls”: Ravindra Jadeja Reveals ‘No Contact’ With Thala After CSK vs RR Clash in IPL 2026

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“MS Dhoni Doesn’t Pick Up My Calls”: Ravindra Jadeja Reveals ‘No Contact’ With Thala After CSK vs RR Clash in IPL 2026

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“MS Dhoni Doesn’t Pick Up My Calls”: Ravindra Jadeja Reveals ‘No Contact’ With Thala After CSK vs RR Clash in IPL 2026
“MS Dhoni Doesn’t Pick Up My Calls”: Ravindra Jadeja Reveals ‘No Contact’ With Thala After CSK vs RR Clash in IPL 2026
“MS Dhoni Doesn’t Pick Up My Calls”: Ravindra Jadeja Reveals ‘No Contact’ With Thala After CSK vs RR Clash in IPL 2026
“MS Dhoni Doesn’t Pick Up My Calls”: Ravindra Jadeja Reveals ‘No Contact’ With Thala After CSK vs RR Clash in IPL 2026

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