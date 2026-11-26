Ravindra Jadeja On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Ravindra Jadeja has joined the celebrations following Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s sensational double century against the UAE in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026. The Indian all-rounder congratulated his Rajasthan Royals teammate with a hilarious edited picture on Instagram, adding a playful touch to the celebrations surrounding the teenager’s historic knock.

Sooryavanshi grabbed headlines after smashing 204 runs off just 53 deliveries in Doha on Tuesday, November 24. His extraordinary innings featured 28 sixes and seven boundaries as India A chased down the UAE’s 250-run target in just 14.2 overs to secure a place in the semi-finals.

Ravindra Jadeja’s Special Message For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Jadeja took to his Instagram account to celebrate Sooryavanshi’s remarkable achievement, sharing an amusing edited photograph of the young batter.

The picture portrayed the 15-year-old in a royal avatar, featuring a golden crown and traditional jewellery. The veteran all-rounder accompanied the image with a simple ‘Well played’ message while tagging both Sooryavanshi and Rajasthan Royals.

Adding another entertaining element to the post, Jadeja selected Aditya Narayan’s popular track ‘Chhota Bachcha Jaan Ke’ as the background music.

The social media post offered a glimpse of the celebrations within the Rajasthan Royals setup after Sooryavanshi’s incredible performance. The teenager and Jadeja are part of the same IPL franchise.

(Image Credit: Ravindra Jadeja's Instagram)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Record-Breaking Double Century Against UAE

Sooryavanshi delivered one of the most explosive innings in List A cricket history during India A’s Rising Stars Asia Cup fixture against the UAE.

The left-handed batter reached his hundred in only 28 balls, surpassing the previous List A record of 29 deliveries held by Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk.

He continued his extraordinary assault, completing 150 in 40 deliveries before bringing up his double century in just 52 balls. His final score of 204 came from 53 deliveries, with 28 maximums and seven fours.

With this performance, Sooryavanshi surpassed New Zealand’s Chad Bowes, who had previously registered the fastest List A double century in 103 balls.

India A comfortably completed the chase, winning by seven wickets and booking their semi-final berth. They will next take on Sri Lanka A in the knockout stage of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026.