LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Ravindra Jadeja’s Quirky Three-Word Reply to BCCI Post After Ajit Agarkar Exit Goes Viral

Ravindra Jadeja’s Quirky Three-Word Reply to BCCI Post After Ajit Agarkar Exit Goes Viral

Ravindra Jadeja sparked social media buzz with a cryptic comment on BCCI’s post announcing Ajit Agarkar’s replacement. The veteran India all-rounder’s viral reaction comes amid questions over his ODI future, 2027 World Cup chances, and India squad selection plans.

Ravindra Jadeja's quirky reply to BCCI's post seeking Ajit Agarkar's replacement has gone viral. Image Credit: ANI
Ravindra Jadeja's quirky reply to BCCI's post seeking Ajit Agarkar's replacement has gone viral. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 10:02 IST

Ravindra Jadeja – Ajit Agarkar: Indian veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared a cryptic message shortly after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Ajit Agarkar’s departure from the chief selection committee.

Agarkar’s tenure as chairman of the BCCI’s senior men’s selection committee officially ended on October 4. He had taken charge in July 2023 and did not seek an extension. During his tenure, India won three ICC trophies — the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024, the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025 and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2026.

You Might Be Interested In

Ravindra Jadeja’s Reply to BCCI’s Post For Ajit Agarkar’s Replacement Goes Viral



As the BCCI announced a vacancy in the selection committee on Tuesday, Jadeja commented cheekily on Wednesday, “What’s the procedure” with a laughing emoji. 

This comes just after Jadeja made a return to the ODI side during the three ODIs against West Indies, after missing the Afghanistan ODIs at home and England ODIs in the UK earlier this year. During two matches, Jadeja managed bowling figures of 2/75 and 0/54 in 10 overs. 

In the last 15 ODIs since 2025, Jadeja has scored 149 runs in 10 innings at an average of 29.80, with a best score of 32 and a strike rate of over 95. His bowling performances have witnessed a slight dip, having taken just 14 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 47.93, with best figures of 3/26. This year, he has taken just two wickets across five matches and scored 43 runs across three innings, with a best score of 27. 

Jadeja, meanwhile, stays a vital cog of India’s Test side, even with young spinners like Manav Suthar emerging. During the two Tests against Sri Lanka, he scored 65 runs across three innings, with a best score of 43, and took eight wickets at an average of 33.57, with best figures of 3/57. 

Ravindra Jadeja in Focus for IND vs NZ Tour

Jadeja’s status for the five NZ ODIs away from home, starting from November 22 onwards, and two Tests following that remains uncertain, with the squads not announced yet. 

Ahead of the first West Indies ODI, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak had backed Jadeja for the 2027 ODI World Cup, noting his all-round abilities and experience. 

“I think he is obviously in the mix,” Kotak told reporters ahead of the first ODI against West Indies.

“I am not part of the selection committee, so I do not know what their thinking is. I just think whoever is coming and playing for India, they are obviously part of the 20-25 players who possibly can be in the team for the Cricket World Cup.”

Also Read: BJ Watling Named New Zealand Batting Coach? Black Caps Legend Set to Replace Luke Ronchi

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ravindra Jadeja’s Quirky Three-Word Reply to BCCI Post After Ajit Agarkar Exit Goes Viral
Tags: Ajit AgarkarbcciRavindra Jadeja

RELATED News

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Emotional Message to Lionel Messi After Argentina Farewell Match Goes Viral

SA20 Auction 2027: Teenager Jason Rowles Steals The Show With Biggest Deal As Du Plessis, Pollard Head To JSK

Abhishek Porel Back In Bengal Ranji Squad After Bail In Sexual-Offence Case, Set To Face Delhi

Bumrah-Bhuvneshwar World Cup Reunion? R Ashwin Makes Big Prediction Ahead Of India’s 2027 Campaign

‘Welcome Back, Bhuvi!’ Suresh Raina Hails Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s India T20I Return After Four Years

LATEST NEWS

Nana Patekar’s Last Wishes: Why Did The Actor Say, ‘Don’t Use Wet Wood For Last Rites’? The Truth Behind His 12 Maunds Of Dry Wood

Married Man Shoots Girlfriend In Broad Daylight, Then Kills Himself As Crowd Surrounds Him – What Triggered The Love Affair Tragedy In Agra?

Husband Shoots Wife And Her Lover She Was In An Affair With For Two Years, Husband Considered Her Lover a Friend; What Triggered The Firozabad Shooting?

How Vishwanath Became ‘Nana’, Married For Just Rs 750 — Lesser-Known Stories From Nana Patekar’s Life

Nana Patekar Dies At 75: Found Unconscious At His Goa Residence, Doctors Tried To Revive Him For 45 Minutes

Watch Here: ‘Police Clothes Torn, Wrestled In Mud’; Samastipur Man Refuses To Go With Police After Molestation Call, Tied To Rope Before Finally Taken Away

Nana Patekar Death Reason: What Was The Cause And What Happened In His Final Moments? Doctor Reveals- ‘Tried CPR For 45 Minutes, Could Not…’

Student’s Face And Ear Injured By Teacher In Bhopal, 5th Grader Was Brutally Thrashed After Failing To do Homework – Know Full Story

PM Modi Completes 25 Years In Public Office, Unveils New Slogan: ‘We Will Do It’

What Is ‘Chappal Protest’? CJP Announces Bengaluru Stir On Oct 8 For Women’s Safety; Prakash Raj To Join Anti-SIR Protest

Ravindra Jadeja’s Quirky Three-Word Reply to BCCI Post After Ajit Agarkar Exit Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ravindra Jadeja’s Quirky Three-Word Reply to BCCI Post After Ajit Agarkar Exit Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ravindra Jadeja’s Quirky Three-Word Reply to BCCI Post After Ajit Agarkar Exit Goes Viral
Ravindra Jadeja’s Quirky Three-Word Reply to BCCI Post After Ajit Agarkar Exit Goes Viral
Ravindra Jadeja’s Quirky Three-Word Reply to BCCI Post After Ajit Agarkar Exit Goes Viral
Ravindra Jadeja’s Quirky Three-Word Reply to BCCI Post After Ajit Agarkar Exit Goes Viral
Ravindra Jadeja’s Quirky Three-Word Reply to BCCI Post After Ajit Agarkar Exit Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS