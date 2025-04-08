RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Fined By BCCI: Here’s Why

RCB defeated MI in a high-scoring IPL 2025 clash. Rajat Patidar starred with 64 runs but was fined ₹12 lakh for slow over-rate under IPL's Code of Conduct.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pulled off a thrilling 12-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in a high-scoring IPL 2025 clash. Despite the victory, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar faced a setback as the BCCI fined him ₹12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during the match.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Patidar was penalised under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct, marking it as RCB’s first over-rate offence this season. “Patidar was fined INR 12 lakhs,” read the official IPL statement on Tuesday.

Batting first, RCB posted a massive 221/5 in 20 overs, with Patidar himself playing a vital role by smashing 64 runs off just 32 balls, including five fours and four sixes. For his powerful performance, Patidar was named Player of the Match.

However, the game wasn’t just about batting fireworks. Defending the total, RCB’s bowlers held their nerve and restricted MI to 209/9, sealing a tight win in front of a roaring Mumbai crowd.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The way the bowlers have shown courage, it was amazing,” said Patidar in the post-match presentation. “To be honest, this award goes to the bowling unit. It’s not easy to defend on this ground.”

With this win, RCB registered their third victory of the IPL 2025 season, having earlier defeated Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Their only defeat so far came at the hands of Gujarat Titans.

Meanwhile, MI skipper Hardik Pandya admitted the bowlers had a tough night. “The wicket didn’t offer much. It came down to execution. I don’t want to be harsh on them—it was a tough track,” Pandya said.

The result also marked Mumbai Indians’ third loss in the ongoing tournament, putting pressure on their playoff hopes early in the season.

RCB’s strong momentum continues to spark hope among fans dreaming of their first-ever IPL title, while the fine on Patidar stands as a reminder of the league’s strict time management protocols.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Titans Troll Sundar Pichai With Funny Reply After Washington Sundar’s Match-Winning Heroics