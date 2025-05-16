RCB Director Provides Injury Update on Rajat Patidar and Josh Hazlewood as IPL 2025 Resumes

Patidar has shown encouraging signs in training, having batted on both Thursday and Friday without the protective splint he was earlier using.

As IPL 2025 enters its crucial phase, Royal Challengers Bengaluru face uncertainty over the availability of two of their key players, skipper Rajat Patidar and pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood.

Patidar sustained a finger injury during RCB’s league clash against Chennai Super Kings on May 3. Meanwhile, Hazlewood remains sidelined with a shoulder issue and missed that same game against CSK.

Positive Signs from Patidar’s Recovery

Despite initial reports suggesting both could miss the remainder of the season, RCB’s Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, struck an optimistic note ahead of their 12th league game against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

“Rajat’s going well. He had an injury to his hand, but he’s been building up ever so slowly. For him, probably the disruption (halting of IPL because of Indo-Pak border tension) gave a few more days to get through that early healing, for the swelling to go down, and for him to get used to picking up a bat again.

He’s practised the last few days, and he’s going well,” Bobat stated during the pre-match press conference.

With the swelling having subsided significantly, team management is hopeful that Patidar could return to the playing XI for the upcoming match against KKR at Wankhede Stadium.

Hazlewood Remains in Recovery Phase

Unlike Patidar, Josh Hazlewood is still away from the squad and continuing his rehabilitation in Australia.

“Josh is our only player not here at the moment. He’s recovering from his shoulder niggle that he had. He’s doing that with Cricket Australia.

Our medical team and their medical teams have been liaising on what that detail looks like, and he’s just taking that day by day,” Bobat explained.

The franchise is maintaining regular contact with Cricket Australia regarding Hazlewood’s progress, but no clear timeline for his return has been provided yet.

RCB Brace for Overseas Player Departures

In addition to injury concerns, RCB are preparing for further changes as England’s Jacob Bethell and South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi will be unavailable for the IPL playoffs due to international duties.

However, Bobat believes there is enough time to plan and adjust. The franchise is expected to evaluate replacement options in the coming days as they look to maintain momentum heading into the knockout stage.

