RCB Drama: AB De Villiers Reveals Broken Promise to Virat Kohli, Blames Circumstances

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) marched into the IPL 2025 final, a surprising admission from AB de Villiers caught attention. The former RCB star shared that he had broken a promise he made to Virat Kohli, involving a phrase that has become part of the team’s emotional history.

Despite agreeing not to say the phrase “Ee Saala Cup Namde” during the season, de Villiers confessed that he ended up using it. The line, which means “This year, the cup will be ours,” has been a hopeful yet haunting motto for RCB fans through years of disappointment.

Unintended Slip, Lingering Legacy

After RCB’s convincing win over Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1, de Villiers explained the slip on Star Sports and pointed to external pressure.

“Yeah, it wasn’t my fault. The guys are rude over here, man. They’re setting traps for me,” said de Villiers.

He had promised Kohli he would avoid using the phrase during the current season. The weight of that promise stems from their shared journey. Over 11 years together in the RCB dressing room, Kohli and de Villiers saw two finals end in heartbreak. One of those was the 2016 final, where they lost narrowly to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Fresh Direction Under New Leadership

This season has brought a refreshing change for RCB. With Andy Flower taking over as head coach and Rajat Patidar stepping up as captain, the team has finally found a balanced and winning formula.

Mo Bobat, Director of Cricket at RCB, pointed out that the clarity they had during last year’s auction played a major role in this turnaround.

“Nobody gets everything they want at an auction. It’s pretty much impossible. But I think we got predominantly what we wanted in terms of playing personnel,” said Bobat.

He continued, “More importantly, with the actual shape of the team and the vision of that team that Andy and I spent so much time thinking about and talking about, we pretty much nailed that.”

Empowerment Over Command: A New Team Culture

Beyond just picking the right players, RCB’s management worked on building a culture where players are trusted and empowered. Bobat noted that Andy Flower has slightly shifted his coaching approach this season.

“I’ve really enjoyed watching Andy head coach slightly differently this year to how he did last year,” said Bobat.

He explained that the team environment now encourages autonomy. “We would like our players to walk onto the field and make their own decisions. And to do that, you’ve got to create a decision-rich environment on and off the field.”

Bobat added, “For Andy and I, creating a sort of environment where people feel safe, where they feel backed, where they feel like they’re accountable for their own decisions, and where they’re able to hopefully showcase their strengths, that’s the key bit.”

With one final hurdle ahead, RCB is not only fighting for the trophy but also writing a new chapter built on clarity, belief, and a deeper connection between past and present.

