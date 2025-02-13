Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

RCB Fans Rally Behind Rajat Patidar As Badrinath’s ‘Expectation Vs Reality’ Post Sparks Debate

Rajat Patidar's appointment as RCB captain has sparked mixed reactions, with former CSK star Subramaniam Badrinath expressing skepticism through a cryptic 'Expectation vs Reality' post.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
RCB Fans Rally Behind Rajat Patidar As Badrinath’s ‘Expectation Vs Reality’ Post Sparks Debate


The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has been receiving mixed reactions after naming Rajat Patidar as their new captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, set to commence on March 21. The decision, announced on Thursday, has divided opinions among former cricketers and fans alike.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Badrinath’s Doubt

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Subramaniam Badrinath took to social media to express skepticism over Patidar’s appointment, sharing a post with the caption “Expectation vs Reality.” While the cryptic remark didn’t directly criticize the decision, it suggested doubts over Patidar’s ability to lead a franchise that has long been in search of its maiden IPL title.

Here is Badrinath’s X post:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Fans Back Patidar

Despite the skepticism, RCB fans have rallied behind the 31-year-old batsman, hailing the beginning of the ‘RaPa’ era. Many supporters believe Patidar, who was retained by RCB ahead of last year’s mega auction, has the potential to lead the franchise to success. His leadership experience in domestic tournaments, including captaining Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20) and the Vijay Hazare Trophy (ODI), adds weight to his credentials.

Fans reaction on X:

Patidar, who joined RCB in 2022, played a crucial role in guiding Madhya Pradesh to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final last year, where they finished as runners-up to Mumbai. His stellar individual performance in the tournament saw him finish as the second-highest run-getter, accumulating 428 runs from 10 matches at an average of 61 and a blistering strike rate of 186.08, only behind Ajinkya Rahane.

As the IPL 2024 season approaches, all eyes will be on Patidar to see if he can silence the critics and lead RCB to glory. Whether his tenure as captain proves to be an inspired choice or a risky gamble remains to be seen, but for now, the ‘RaPa’ era has well and truly begun.

ALSO READ: Who Is RCB’s New Captain Rajat Patidar? Will He Silence RCB’s Critics And Trolls

Filed under

IPL 2025 rajat patidar RCB

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Good News For All Twilight Fans As Taylor Lautner Returns With A New Werewolf Hunter Series

Good News For All Twilight Fans As Taylor Lautner Returns With A New Werewolf Hunter...

RSS Moves Into ₹150 Crore ‘Keshav Kunj’In Delhi, Surpasses BJP’s Headquarters In Size

RSS Moves Into ₹150 Crore ‘Keshav Kunj’In Delhi, Surpasses BJP’s Headquarters In Size

Parliament Refers To The New Income Tax Bill To Select Review Committee

Parliament Refers To The New Income Tax Bill To Select Review Committee

Instagram Introduces New Teen Accounts Feature In India: Everything You Need To Know

Instagram Introduces New Teen Accounts Feature In India: Everything You Need To Know

Saurabh Bhardwaj Turns To YouTube Following His Defeat In Delhi Elections

Saurabh Bhardwaj Turns To YouTube Following His Defeat In Delhi Elections

Entertainment

Good News For All Twilight Fans As Taylor Lautner Returns With A New Werewolf Hunter Series

Good News For All Twilight Fans As Taylor Lautner Returns With A New Werewolf Hunter

Why Is Kanye West Getting Sued Again? Rapper In Legal Trouble Due To This Disturbing Incident

Why Is Kanye West Getting Sued Again? Rapper In Legal Trouble Due To This Disturbing

How Much Does Millie Bobby Brown Earn Per Movie And Show? Everything Decoded

How Much Does Millie Bobby Brown Earn Per Movie And Show? Everything Decoded

Yeh Ma Baap Ki Kabaddi Dekh Ke So Jaate Hein: Kapil Sharma’s Nasty Joke On Parents Resurfaces Amid Ranveer Allahbadia’s Row

Yeh Ma Baap Ki Kabaddi Dekh Ke So Jaate Hein: Kapil Sharma’s Nasty Joke On

What Is Going On With Justin Bieber? Singer Spotted Again On The Streets Looking Weak And Tired Amid Divorce Rumours

What Is Going On With Justin Bieber? Singer Spotted Again On The Streets Looking Weak

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox