RCB Fans Rally Behind Rajat Patidar As Badrinath’s ‘Expectation Vs Reality’ Post Sparks Debate

Rajat Patidar's appointment as RCB captain has sparked mixed reactions, with former CSK star Subramaniam Badrinath expressing skepticism through a cryptic 'Expectation vs Reality' post.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has been receiving mixed reactions after naming Rajat Patidar as their new captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, set to commence on March 21. The decision, announced on Thursday, has divided opinions among former cricketers and fans alike.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Badrinath’s Doubt

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Subramaniam Badrinath took to social media to express skepticism over Patidar’s appointment, sharing a post with the caption “Expectation vs Reality.” While the cryptic remark didn’t directly criticize the decision, it suggested doubts over Patidar’s ability to lead a franchise that has long been in search of its maiden IPL title.

Here is Badrinath’s X post:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Expectation : Virat

Reality : Patidar What are your thoughts #RCB fans ? #IPL2025 — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) February 13, 2025

Fans Back Patidar

Despite the skepticism, RCB fans have rallied behind the 31-year-old batsman, hailing the beginning of the ‘RaPa’ era. Many supporters believe Patidar, who was retained by RCB ahead of last year’s mega auction, has the potential to lead the franchise to success. His leadership experience in domestic tournaments, including captaining Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20) and the Vijay Hazare Trophy (ODI), adds weight to his credentials.

Fans reaction on X:

My Indori Blood Rajat Patidar is now the Captain of the greatest cricket franchise #Rcbcaptainpic.twitter.com/E4NthP4AC2 — Aarav (@sigma__male_) February 13, 2025

CAPTAIN RAJAT MANOHAR PATIDAR 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AdgMFQRuTc — Whisky 🦅 (@TheKalyanFan) February 13, 2025

He came as a replacement and will lead us in IPL. All the best Rajat Patidar, it was an honor to have you as a batsman but now I’m even more excited for you as a skipper. Full support ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NdPFymEVgD — Yashvi (@BreatheKohli) February 13, 2025

Patidar, who joined RCB in 2022, played a crucial role in guiding Madhya Pradesh to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final last year, where they finished as runners-up to Mumbai. His stellar individual performance in the tournament saw him finish as the second-highest run-getter, accumulating 428 runs from 10 matches at an average of 61 and a blistering strike rate of 186.08, only behind Ajinkya Rahane.

As the IPL 2024 season approaches, all eyes will be on Patidar to see if he can silence the critics and lead RCB to glory. Whether his tenure as captain proves to be an inspired choice or a risky gamble remains to be seen, but for now, the ‘RaPa’ era has well and truly begun.

ALSO READ: Who Is RCB’s New Captain Rajat Patidar? Will He Silence RCB’s Critics And Trolls