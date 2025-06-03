Home
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
RCB Legends AB de Villiers And Chris Gayle Arrive In Ahmedabad For IPL 2025 Final: Viral Video

AB de Villiers had earlier said he would join Virat Kohli on the field if RCB went all the way. With the final now just hours away, he is in Ahmedabad to keep that promise.

RCB Legends AB de Villiers And Chris Gayle Arrive In Ahmedabad For IPL 2025 Final: Viral Video

RCB Legends AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle Arrive in Ahmedabad for IPL 2025 Final: Viral Video


Excitement is building in Ahmedabad as Royal Challengers Bengaluru legends AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle arrive in the city ahead of the IPL 2025 final between RCB and Punjab Kings.

De Villiers, a fan favorite from his time with South Africa and RCB, is expected to be part of the commentary team for the big match. More importantly, his arrival fulfills a promise he made to be present if RCB finally manage to win their first IPL title.

Bengaluru’s Best Campaign Yet Sets Up Title Shot

This season, Bengaluru has looked more composed and consistent than in previous years. They have addressed the problems that once held them back and entered the final with confidence.

Their comprehensive eight-wicket win over Punjab in Qualifier 1 showcased their dominance and momentum.

Virat Kohli has once again led from the front, scoring 614 runs at the top of the order. His form has been steady, but this year the batting lineup around him has offered far more support than usual.

De Villiers Keeps His Word, Sends Message to Kohli

AB de Villiers had earlier said he would join Virat Kohli on the field if RCB went all the way. With the final now just hours away, he is in Ahmedabad to keep that promise.

He also shared a heartfelt message for Kohli ahead of what will be his fourth IPL final with RCB.

“My message to Virat is to go out and enjoy and have fun out there. Put a smile on your face. I will be there watching you. Bring that (IPL) trophy home. Enjoy every minute of it,” de Villiers said while speaking on Star Sports.

Beyond Kohli: Bengaluru’s Balanced Arsenal

While Kohli has quietly gone about compiling another standout season, the real difference this year has come from the team’s balance.

Support from the middle and lower order has taken pressure off the top and given RCB more control in crucial phases of the game.

Tim David’s fitness remains a key concern. He has missed the last two games, and his availability for the final is still uncertain. His role in the death overs, especially when paired with Romario Shepherd, could be vital.

Legends, Legacy, and a Long-Awaited Dream

The return of Gayle and de Villiers adds a sense of history and significance to this final. Their presence is not just nostalgic but symbolic of RCB’s journey.

With the trophy now within reach, fans will be hoping that this reunion of past heroes marks the beginning of a new chapter in RCB’s legacy.

ALSO READ: RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025: What Happens When Two First-Time Captains Collide In An IPL Final?

AB de Villiers Chris Gayle ipl RCB

Liberal Candidate Lee Jae-myung Poised to Win South Korean Presidential Election, Exit Poll Shows
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Final: Shreyas Iyer’s Family’s Emotional Appeal ‘Bas Jeetna Hai’
The Traitors Trailer: Anshula Kapoor Downplays Maheep Kapoor with ‘Koi Saga Nahi…’, Arjun Kapoor Foresees...
Ukraine Strikes Crimea Bridge With Underwater Explosives: Report
Who is Annalena Baerbock, Germany’s Ex-foreign Minister Elected to Be the Next UN General Assembly...
Indian Pharma Faces Minimal Risk From US Drug Price Cuts, Says Crisil Ratings
