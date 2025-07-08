RCB Moves High Court Against CAT Blame Over IPL Victory Stampede

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has approached the Karnataka High Court against a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order that blamed the team for the stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives.

The CAT had observed that RCB was “prima facie responsible” for the gathering of around 3 to 5 lakh people outside the stadium after their maiden IPL title win.

According to the CAT, the announcement was “sudden”, giving no time to the police to prepare for the crowd.

RCB argued that CAT did not adhere to the principles of natural justice and challenged the findings, claiming the observations were made without giving RCB a chance to be heard.

The franchise also highlighted that a fact-finding inquiry is still being conducted by the Bengaluru District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner, making CAT’s findings premature.

“When the findings of fact are still awaited and there is no conclusive finding rendered by any body as to the purported role of the Petitioner in the said incident, the consideration of these disputed facts by the Hon’ble Central Administrative Tribunal is premature,” the plea stated.

Regarding police permissions for the victory celebration, RCB stated that, under its agreement with service provider M/s DNA and KSCA, it was those entities responsible for seeking necessary approvals and ensuring compliance with law.

RCB now seeks to expunge the remarks made against it by the CAT.

Earlier, a two-member CAT bench (Justice B.K. Shrivastava and Santosh Mehra) had ruled that RCB, owned by Diageo, created a “nuisance” by proceeding with celebrations without proper permissions.

The ruling was part of a 29-page order issued in a case filed by Inspector General Vikash Kumar, one of four senior cops suspended by the Karnataka government for “substantial dereliction of duty.”

Vikash had challenged his suspension, and CAT quashed the government’s order, recommending reinstatement.

CAT stated that RCB and DNA Entertainment Network Pvt. Ltd. did not obtain any permission for holding the victory parade.

It also cited that as per Bengaluru’s Licensing and Controlling of Assemblies and Public Procession Order, 2009, such permissions must be requested at least a week in advance. None was made.

On June 3, KSCA CEO Shubhendu Ghosh sent a letter to the Cubbon Park Police stating a possible parade if RCB won, but no permission request was made. CAT called this last-minute communication inadequate.

CAT also listed RCB’s social media timeline on June 4 including multiple posts from 7:01 AM to 3:14 PM advertising the victory parade and celebrations without police consent.

While the posts included generic advice to follow “guidelines,” CAT noted that free passes with “limited entry” were announced without clarity, making it “appear as an open-for-all” event.

The stadium’s 35,000 capacity could not handle the 3 to 5 lakh people who showed up. The police, already stretched, struggled as they were also managing a government-organized felicitation.

The order concluded:

“RCB did not take appropriate permission or consent from the Police… Sufficient time was not given to the Police. Suddenly, RCB created this nuisance without any prior permission.”

CAT also defended the police, stating they are “human beings, not magicians or gods” and cannot perform miracles like “Alladin ka Chirag.”

It added that RCB is not a party to the CAT proceedings, and these remarks will have no bearing on the state-led probe headed by ex-High Court Justice Michael D. Cunha.

(With inputs from ANI)

