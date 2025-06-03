RCB Or PBKS: Did Sehwag Just Decide Who Won’t Win The IPL 2025 Final?

Sehwag joked that every team he supports ends up losing, leaving fans to wonder: has he jinxed RCB’s chances again?

The long wait is finally over for one team at least. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final, guaranteeing a new champion in the history of the Indian Premier League.

The long wait is finally over for one team at least. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final, guaranteeing a new champion in the history of the Indian Premier League. Both teams have been part of the tournament since its inception in 2008 but have never lifted the trophy.

This will be RCB’s fourth appearance in the IPL final after 2009, 2011, and 2016. Meanwhile, PBKS are making their second final appearance since 2014. With both franchises hungry for their maiden IPL title, the clash promises to be high on drama and emotion.

Virender Sehwag’s Funny Yet Cursed Prediction

Former PBKS captain and cricketing icon Virender Sehwag shared his prediction for the IPL 2025 winner in his trademark humorous style. Speaking on Cricbuzz, Sehwag said, “I think RCB will win. I have gone back to my old form because I have seen the team I support tend to lose.”

He went on to add, “Whether it was GT vs MI or PBKS vs RCB in Qualifier 1, the teams I supported lost. I supported MI in Qualifier 2, and they lost again.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

When host Gaurav Kapoor cheekily asked Sehwag who he is supporting this time, Sehwag laughed and replied, “RCB.” He also drew parallels with the Indian team, saying, “This is also the case with the Indian team. When I openly supported them, they went on to lose that match.”

Kohli Factor Adds Emotional Weight to RCB’s Final Push

If RCB lift the trophy, it will be an emotional moment for Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli, who has dedicated 18 years of his senior career to the Bengaluru franchise. While Kohli stepped down from captaincy, he remains the heartbeat of the team, and a maiden title would be the crowning jewel of his IPL journey.

RCB’s first-time captain Rajat Patidar, speaking at the pre-match press conference alongside PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer, acknowledged Kohli’s contribution.

“Of course. I think he has given a lot of years to RCB and the international side also. We will try to do our best in the game,” Patidar said.

When asked whether the focus on Kohli alone was overwhelming, Patidar responded calmly: “It is not frustrating for me. We are not looking at it as a final. We just want to play our best cricket. I like to keep things simple.”

RCB Enjoying Home-like Support Everywhere

Patidar also highlighted the unwavering fan support that follows RCB, making every venue feel like home. “Wherever we go, we feel that the crowd is a home ground for us. The way they are showing support and love over the years has been special,” he said.

As the final showdown approaches, one thing is certain history will be made. Whether it’s Virat Kohli’s RCB or Shreyas Iyer’s PBKS, IPL 2025 will crown a first-time champion.

ALSO READ: Will Imane Khelif’s Olympic Gold Be Revoked After Leaked Medical Lab Report Reveals Boxer Is A Biologically Male?