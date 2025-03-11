Home
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
  RCB Shocks MI, Secures Delhi Capitals' Direct Entry To WPL Final 2025

RCB Shocks MI, Secures Delhi Capitals’ Direct Entry To WPL Final 2025

RCB’s innings got off to a flying start, with Mandhana and Sabbhineni Meghana adding 41 runs before Meghana fell for a quickfire 26 off 13 balls.

RCB vs MI

RCB vs MI


Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ended their Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 campaign on a high note, securing an 11-run victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday. The win prevented MI from securing a direct spot in the final, allowing table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) to book their place in the title clash scheduled for March 15. MI will now face Gujarat Giants in the eliminator on March 13 at the same venue.

Batting first, RCB posted an imposing total of 199 for three, because of captain Smriti Mandhana’s explosive 37-ball 53. The skipper received strong support from Ellyse Perry (49 off 38), Richa Ghosh (36 off 22), and Georgia Wareham, who provided the finishing touch with a blistering 31 off just 10 balls.

Chasing 200, MI fell short at 188 for nine despite a valiant 35-ball 69 from Nat Sciver-Brunt. Sajeevan Sajana briefly raised hopes for MI with a quickfire 12-ball 23, but Perry’s all-round performance proved decisive. MI’s chase suffered early setbacks as they slumped to 38 for two in the powerplay. Perry struck at a crucial juncture, dismissing Sciver-Brunt with a caught-and-bowled effort, shifting momentum in RCB’s favor.

For RCB, all-rounder Sneh Rana was the standout bowler, claiming three wickets for 26 runs in her four-over spell. Wareham (1/29 in 4) also bowled effectively, while Kim Garth picked up two wickets for 33 runs to ensure RCB’s triumph.

RCB’s innings got off to a flying start, with Mandhana and Sabbhineni Meghana adding 41 runs before Meghana fell for a quickfire 26 off 13 balls. Mandhana, who struggled earlier in the tournament, found her rhythm and played aggressive strokes, smashing multiple boundaries and sixes. Perry, along with Ghosh and Wareham, provided the late push to propel RCB to a formidable total.

In MI’s bowling attack, Hayley Matthews was the most successful, picking up two wickets for 37 runs. However, dropped catches and expensive overs in the middle phase of the innings cost MI dearly. Despite a late fightback, MI couldn’t chase down the target, ensuring that DC finished atop the points table with a superior net run rate.

With this result, DC enter the WPL final for the third consecutive time, hoping to finally clinch the title. Meanwhile, MI will have to overcome Gujarat Giants in the eliminator to keep their championship hopes alive.

RCB vs MI WPL 2025

