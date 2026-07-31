RCB Star Josh Hazlewood To Miss IPL 2027? Royal Challengers Bengaluru Reportedly Set For Big Blow

With Australian seamer Josh Hazlewood playing instrumental roles in Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) back-to-back IPL title wins, the franchise might have hoped for the New South Welshman to make himself available as they target a hat-trick. Nevertheless, unconfirmed reports indicate that the two-time champions might have to find a replacement for him in IPL 2027, given Hazlewood could be unavailable.

Why Josh Hazlewood could be unavailable for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2027?

With a busy year looming ahead for Australia, starting with the two-Test series against Bangladesh, followed by tours of South Africa and India, the right-arm seamer is looking to play as much part as possible in them. Sandwiched between the tours of South Africa and India is the four-Test series against New Zealand a white-ball leg at home against England too. Australia might also have a shot at playing the World Test Championship (WTC) final next year at The Oval, which will precede the marquee Ashes series on English soil. Later that year, the Aussies will also have to defend their 50-over World Cup title.

🚨 BIG BLOW FOR RCB 🚨 – Josh Hazlewood considers the 2027 ODI World Cup a much bigger priority than the IPL. As things stand, reports suggest he is unlikely to play in IPL 2027. – RCB will have to find a replacement for Josh Hazlewood in IPL 2027. pic.twitter.com/FiQ7UWQWhg — lndian Sports Network (@IS_Netwrk29) July 31, 2026

Hazlewood notably has had several injury setbacks in the last 8 months or so and hasn’t played a Test since the WTC final last year against South Africa at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. The 35-year-old hasn’t featured in international cricket since October 2025 and missed the entire home Ashes series, along with Pat Cummins, who also played only one game. Hence, Hazlewood is reportedly prioritising keeping himself fit for international duties and might give IPL 2027 a miss, with other Aussie stars doubtful too. The veteran has been named in the squad to face Bangladesh and could start in the series-opener in Darwin.

How has Josh Hazlewood performed for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

Having joined the Royal Challengers in 2022, the last two seasons have been outstanding for him. He bagged 22 wickets in 12 games in 2025 and followed it up with 15 scalps in 13 matches this year.

Not only with the new ball, Hazlewood has also been outstanding at the death in the previous two IPL seasons.