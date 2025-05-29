After 17 years of heartbreak, RCB finds itself once again on the brink of glory. Their last appearance in an IPL final came in 2016—exactly nine years ago to the day of this match.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) delivered a dominant performance to storm into the IPL 2025 final, registering the biggest-ever win in IPL playoff history by balls remaining.

The emphatic victory came against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the first qualifier, and RCB now stands just one step away from lifting their first IPL title.

𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐂𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆. 🏆 Through grit, grind, and some glorious cricket, we're into the big one! pic.twitter.com/HkidnNOJIY
— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 29, 2025

RCB Eye Maiden Title After Years of Near Misses

RCB laid the foundation for their historic win with the ball. Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma both claimed three wickets each as PBKS were bundled out for a mere 101 in just 14.1 overs. Hazlewood’s return proved pivotal, while Suyash spun a web through the middle overs.

Salt Ignites Chase with Explosive Half-Century

RCB opener Phil Salt launched a fiery counterattack in the chase, hammering 56 not out off 27 balls, and finishing the job with 10 overs and eight wickets to spare. His fireworks ensured RCB cruised into their fourth IPL final with a performance to remember.

The match’s decisive moment came early. Pre-match discussions had focused on PBKS’ aggressive PowerPlay batting against RCB’s disciplined new-ball attack. PBKS had the second-best scoring rate in the first six overs, but RCB’s bowlers dominated the contest.

PBKS PowerPlay Score: 48/4 (RR: 8.00; 4s/6s: 5/2)

RCB PowerPlay Score: 61/1 (RR: 10.17; 4s/6s: 8/2)

RCB struck four crucial blows inside the first six overs. Hazlewood removed Shreyas Iyer and Josh Inglis, while Yash Dayal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar applied pressure up front. PBKS’ top order crumbled under the attack, putting them on the back foot from the start.

PBKS’ middle order offered little resistance. After a few aggressive strokes, they slipped further as Suyash Sharma picked up key wickets with deceptive googlies. Musheer Khan and Marcus Stoinis showed brief sparks, but PBKS eventually folded without crossing even 15 overs.

Despite an early breakthrough from Kyle Jamieson, who dismissed Virat Kohli and bowled a rare maiden over, RCB never looked in trouble. Salt took the attack to Omarzai and Jamieson, bringing up a blazing fifty before Mayank Agarawal and Rajat Patidar sealed the win with clinical finishing.

Final Numbers: A One-Sided Contest

Punjab Kings: 101 all out in 14.1 overs

(Marcus Stoinis 26; Suyash Sharma 3-17, Josh Hazlewood 3-21)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 106/2 in 10 overs

(Phil Salt 56*, Kyle Jamieson 1-27)

RCB won by 8 wickets with 60 balls remaining

What’s Next for RCB and PBKS?

RCB will now head to Ahmedabad with two days to prepare for the IPL 2025 final on June 3. PBKS aren’t out yet—they’ll play the winner of the upcoming eliminator in a do-or-die clash. If victorious, they could get a rematch against RCB in the final.

