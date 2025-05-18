RCB Takes Decision to Refund Tickets for Abandoned IPL 2025 Match vs KKR

Those who purchased digital tickets can expect the refund to be processed within 10 working days directly to the account used for booking.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have confirmed that fans will receive full refunds for the abandoned Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The game, scheduled to take place on May 17 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, was called off without a single delivery due to relentless rain in Bengaluru.

Clear Guidelines for Refund Process

RCB issued a detailed statement outlining the process for refunding tickets.

“As the game between RCB and KKR on 17th May 2025 was abandoned due to inclement weather, all valid ticket holders are eligible for a full refund,” the franchise said.

Those who purchased digital tickets can expect the refund to be processed within 10 working days directly to the account used for booking.

“In case you do not receive refund by May 31, kindly send an email to [email protected] with booking details to escalate the matter,” the statement added.

For fans holding physical tickets, RCB has instructed them to return the original tickets at the source of purchase to claim their refund. Complimentary tickets, however, are not eligible for reimbursement.

Previous Disruptions and Ticket Policies

This is not the first refund announcement made by the franchise this season.

Earlier, RCB had confirmed refunds for games scheduled on May 13 and May 17, which had to be postponed due to a temporary suspension of the IPL. The league was briefly halted amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Points Update and Upcoming Fixtures

With Saturday’s fixture ending in a washout, both teams were awarded one point each.

RCB now sits at the top of the IPL 2025 points table with 17 points from 12 matches, putting them on the verge of playoff qualification. KKR, on the other hand, dropped out of playoff contention with 12 points from 13 games.

RCB’s next match will be at home against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 23. They’ll then travel to Lucknow to take on the Super Giants in their final league stage encounter on May 27.

RCB’s playoff berth could be confirmed even before their next match, depending on the outcome of Sunday’s matches involving Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

