LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > RCB Valued at $300 Million As Lucrative Sales Including RR Propel IPL’s Valuation Above $20 Billion – Report

RCB Valued at $300 Million As Lucrative Sales Including RR Propel IPL’s Valuation Above $20 Billion – Report

RCB have become the first franchise in Indian Premier League history to cross the $300 million brand valuation mark after a remarkable 2026 season. According to the Houlihan Lokey 2026 IPL Valuation Study released on Wednesday (July 29), RCB's brand value surged to $312 million, while the IPL's overall business value crossed the $20 billion milestone for the first time, reaching $20.6 billion.

RCB Valued at $300 Million As Lucrative Sales Including RR Propel IPL's Valuation Above $20 Billion - Report
RCB Valued at $300 Million As Lucrative Sales Including RR Propel IPL's Valuation Above $20 Billion - Report

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 17:25 IST

RCB Becomes IPL’s Most Valuable Franchise: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have become the first franchise in Indian Premier League history to cross the $300 million brand valuation mark after a remarkable 2026 season. According to the Houlihan Lokey 2026 IPL Valuation Study released on Wednesday (July 29), RCB’s brand value surged to $312 million, while the IPL’s overall business value crossed the $20 billion milestone for the first time, reaching $20.6 billion. The report also highlighted the blockbuster franchise sales of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals as major indicators of the league’s growing global appeal.

IPL Business Value Crosses $20 Billion

The Houlihan Lokey report stated that the IPL’s business value increased by 11.4 percent over the past year, climbing from $18.5 billion in 2025 to $20.6 billion in 2026. Meanwhile, the standalone IPL brand value also rose to $4.3 billion as the tournament continued to attract record commercial interest through media rights, sponsorships and ticket sales.

You Might Be Interested In

Harsh Talikoti, Director in Houlihan Lokey’s Financial and Valuation Advisory business, said the biggest sign of the league’s success came from the confidence shown by investors following the sales of RCB and Rajasthan Royals.

Top IPL Franchises By Brand Value (2026)

Rank Franchise Brand Value (USD)
1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) $312 Million
2 Mumbai Indians (MI) $264 Million
3 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) $245 Million
4 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) $244 Million
5 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) $168 Million
6 Rajasthan Royals (RR) $161 Million
7 Punjab Kings (PBKS) $158 Million
8 Gujarat Titans (GT) $157 Million
9 Delhi Capitals (DC) $156 Million
10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) $122 Million

Why RCB Topped The Rankings

RCB climbed to the top of both the brand value and business value rankings after enjoying their most successful year on the field, winning both the IPL and Women’s Premier League titles. Their brand value grew by 16 percent to $312 million, making them the first IPL franchise to breach the $300 million mark.

RCB co-owner and Times Internet Chair Satyan Gajwani credited the franchise’s passionate supporters for its remarkable growth, saying the team’s fanbase remains one of the strongest in world cricket and played a major role in attracting investors.

Franchise Sales Reflect IPL’s Global Growth

The report noted that the sales of Royal Challengers Bengaluru for $1.78 billion and Rajasthan Royals for $1.65 billion underline the IPL’s growing reputation as one of the world’s most valuable sporting properties. Houlihan Lokey believes the transactions demonstrate increasing interest from global companies, private equity firms and institutional investors, while the league’s total revenue from media rights, sponsorships and ticket sales is expected to exceed $1.8 billion during the 2026 season.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RCB Valued at $300 Million As Lucrative Sales Including RR Propel IPL’s Valuation Above $20 Billion – Report
Tags: ipl

RELATED News

Neymar Retires From Brazil: A Look At International Stats, Total Matches Played, Goals Breakdown, Trophies, and All-Time Records

ICC Updated Rankings: Shubman Gill Becomes No.1 Ranked ODI Batter, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Jumps 230 Spots To Achieve Career-Best Position

Commonwealth Games 2026: Can Neeraj Chopra Qualify For Men’s Javelin Throw Final? Check Qualification Standard

Neymar Retires: How Rich is the Brazilian Superstar? Check Net Worth 2026, Brand Endorsements Record Deals And More

Asian Games 2026: Hockey India Announces 20-Man Squad, Harmanpreet Singh To Lead

LATEST NEWS

Five Indians Arrested in Thailand For ‘Kidnapping’ Three Tourists For Rs 70 Lakh Ransom; Pakistani Connection Emerges

Salman Khan Sells Bandra West Apartment For Rs 3.5 Crore; Here’s How Much The Actor Earned From The Deal

Kushal Tandon Breaks Silence After Shreya Kalra Claims He Slid Into Her DMs While Dating Shivangi Joshi: ‘I Don’t DM Girls…’

Sawan 2026: The Story Behind Sacred Monday Fast

Lock Upp 2’s Pamala Serena Reveals Why She Still Struggles To Trust After Ex-Fiancé’s Betrayal

Bankipur By-Election: 12 Alternative Photo ID Documents You Can Use to Vote

RCB Valued at $300 Million As Lucrative Sales Including RR Propel IPL’s Valuation Above $20 Billion – Report

Using UPI Every Day? Hidden AutoPay Mandates Could Be Silently Deducting Money From Your Account

Datia By-Election: How to Check Your Polling Booth-Step By Step Guide

Hands vs Spoon: Which Way of Eating Is Healthier? Experts Explain

RCB Valued at $300 Million As Lucrative Sales Including RR Propel IPL’s Valuation Above $20 Billion – Report

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RCB Valued at $300 Million As Lucrative Sales Including RR Propel IPL’s Valuation Above $20 Billion – Report

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RCB Valued at $300 Million As Lucrative Sales Including RR Propel IPL’s Valuation Above $20 Billion – Report
RCB Valued at $300 Million As Lucrative Sales Including RR Propel IPL’s Valuation Above $20 Billion – Report
RCB Valued at $300 Million As Lucrative Sales Including RR Propel IPL’s Valuation Above $20 Billion – Report
RCB Valued at $300 Million As Lucrative Sales Including RR Propel IPL’s Valuation Above $20 Billion – Report

QUICK LINKS