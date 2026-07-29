RCB Valued at $300 Million As Lucrative Sales Including RR Propel IPL’s Valuation Above $20 Billion – Report

RCB Becomes IPL’s Most Valuable Franchise: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have become the first franchise in Indian Premier League history to cross the $300 million brand valuation mark after a remarkable 2026 season. According to the Houlihan Lokey 2026 IPL Valuation Study released on Wednesday (July 29), RCB’s brand value surged to $312 million, while the IPL’s overall business value crossed the $20 billion milestone for the first time, reaching $20.6 billion. The report also highlighted the blockbuster franchise sales of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals as major indicators of the league’s growing global appeal.

IPL Business Value Crosses $20 Billion

The Houlihan Lokey report stated that the IPL’s business value increased by 11.4 percent over the past year, climbing from $18.5 billion in 2025 to $20.6 billion in 2026. Meanwhile, the standalone IPL brand value also rose to $4.3 billion as the tournament continued to attract record commercial interest through media rights, sponsorships and ticket sales.

Harsh Talikoti, Director in Houlihan Lokey’s Financial and Valuation Advisory business, said the biggest sign of the league’s success came from the confidence shown by investors following the sales of RCB and Rajasthan Royals.

Top IPL Franchises By Brand Value (2026)

Rank Franchise Brand Value (USD) 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) $312 Million 2 Mumbai Indians (MI) $264 Million 3 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) $245 Million 4 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) $244 Million 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) $168 Million 6 Rajasthan Royals (RR) $161 Million 7 Punjab Kings (PBKS) $158 Million 8 Gujarat Titans (GT) $157 Million 9 Delhi Capitals (DC) $156 Million 10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) $122 Million

Why RCB Topped The Rankings

RCB climbed to the top of both the brand value and business value rankings after enjoying their most successful year on the field, winning both the IPL and Women’s Premier League titles. Their brand value grew by 16 percent to $312 million, making them the first IPL franchise to breach the $300 million mark.

RCB co-owner and Times Internet Chair Satyan Gajwani credited the franchise’s passionate supporters for its remarkable growth, saying the team’s fanbase remains one of the strongest in world cricket and played a major role in attracting investors.

Franchise Sales Reflect IPL’s Global Growth

The report noted that the sales of Royal Challengers Bengaluru for $1.78 billion and Rajasthan Royals for $1.65 billion underline the IPL’s growing reputation as one of the world’s most valuable sporting properties. Houlihan Lokey believes the transactions demonstrate increasing interest from global companies, private equity firms and institutional investors, while the league’s total revenue from media rights, sponsorships and ticket sales is expected to exceed $1.8 billion during the 2026 season.