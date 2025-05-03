RCB vs CSK, IPL 2025: Bengaluru Match Under Threat Due To Rain Forecast

Earlier this season, RCB finally broke their Chepauk jinx by defeating CSK at their home ground for the first time since 2008. It was a dominant 50-run victory and one of RCB’s most satisfying results this year.

As anticipation builds for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s high-stakes showdown with Chennai Super Kings, the weather forecast might spoil the party.

RCB, eyeing a crucial win to reach 16 points and possibly top the table, could see their plans disrupted by persistent rainfall predicted for Saturday’s clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Weather Woes Disrupt Practice Sessions

Bengaluru has been grappling with relentless rain for the past two days. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), “Rain or thundershowers would occur towards afternoon or evening.”

The unpredictable weather has already begun affecting team preparations. Chennai Super Kings, who began their practice at 3 PM on the eve of the match, were forced off the field after just 45 minutes of training. They later resumed at 4:30 PM, trying to make the most of the brief dry spell.

RCB’s practice began around 5 PM, with Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal spending around 45 minutes to an hour in the nets before the skies opened up again.

Unfortunately for RCB, the rain this time didn’t let up for three hours. Their session had to be completely called off. Thunderstorms and intermittent lightning followed, causing waterlogging in several parts of the city.

CSK’s Campaign Ends Early While RCB Eyes the Top

The stakes are vastly different for both sides going into the match. CSK, with just two wins in ten matches, find themselves out of the playoff race and at the bottom of the table.

RCB, however, have everything to play for. With seven wins from ten matches, they currently sit third and could leap to the top with another victory.

Flashback to Previous Bengaluru Rain Drama

This isn’t the first time rain has cast a shadow over cricket in Bengaluru. Last month’s fixture between RCB and Punjab Kings had to be reduced to 14 overs per side due to wet conditions.

Saturday’s game will also mark Chennai’s return to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after their dramatic clash in 2024. In that memorable match, RCB secured a 27-run win, clawing their way into the playoffs.

Earlier this season, RCB finally broke their Chepauk jinx by defeating CSK at their home ground for the first time since 2008. It was a dominant 50-run victory and one of RCB’s most satisfying results this year.

(With Inputs From ANI)

