Friday, March 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • RCB vs CSK, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli’s Men End 17-Years Wait, Beat MS Dhoni’s CSK At Their Home

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli’s Men End 17-Years Wait, Beat MS Dhoni’s CSK At Their Home

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) finally broke their 17-year-long drought against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, securing a historic win in IPL 2025.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) finally broke their 17-year-long drought against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, securing a historic win in IPL 2025.

Batting first, RCB put up a formidable total of 196 for 7 in 20 overs, thanks to Rajat Patidar’s 51 off 32 balls. Openers Phil Salt (32 off 16) and Devdutt Padikkal (27 off 14) provided a fiery start, while Tim David’s explosive finish, smashing 22 off just 8 balls with three consecutive sixes, propelled RCB to a strong total. CSK’s bowling attack was led by Noor Ahmad, who picked up three wickets for 36 runs, while Matheesha Pathirana chipped in with two scalps.

In response, CSK faltered in their chase despite MS Dhoni being at the crease in the final moments. The home side struggled under pressure, losing wickets at crucial junctures as RCB’s bowlers tightened their grip. With seven wickets down and the required run rate climbing, CSK found themselves on the brink of defeat.

RCB’s disciplined bowling and sharp fielding ensured that they finally triumphed over their long-standing nemesis on their own turf. This victory not only ended a 17-year wait but also marked a significant moment in RCB’s IPL journey, boosting their confidence for the rest of the season.

Filed under

csk ipl IPL 2025 MS Dhoni RCB RCB vs CSK Virat Kohli

newsx

‘B****ch** Nikal’: Why Did Virat Kohli Curse At Rahul Tripathi | Watch
newsx

IPL 2025 Schedule Update: KKR-LSG Clash At Eden Gardens Postponed, Here’s Why
newsx

BCCI Central Contracts: Shreyas Iyer Returns, Ishan Kishan’s Contract Fate Hangs In Balance, Says Report
Haryana Budget: CM Nayab Singh Saini Announces Ministry Of Future, AI Hubs In Gurugram &...
Utah Becomes First US State to Ban Fluoride in Public Drinking Water
