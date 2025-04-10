Home
Thursday, April 10, 2025
RCB vs DC, IPL 2025: Bengaluru’s KL Rahul Helps Delhi Capitals Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru By 6 Wickets

A measured yet commanding knock from KL Rahul led the Delhi Capitals to a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, continuing their unbeaten streak in IPL 2025.

Chasing 164 on a tricky two-paced surface, Delhi found themselves in early trouble at 22 for 2. But Rahul, unfazed by the conditions or the occasion, took control of the chase with a sublime unbeaten 93 off just 53 balls. His innings, studded with six sixes and seven fours, silenced the home crowd and turned the tide firmly in Delhi’s favor.

Rahul, who knows Chinnaswamy like the back of his hand from his domestic exploits, showed immense composure after an early reprieve — RCB’s Rajat Patidar dropped a crucial catch when the Capitals were in a precarious position. From that point on, Rahul shifted gears with precision, gradually accelerating the innings and neutralizing the RCB bowling attack.

He was ably supported by Tristan Stubbs, whose mature 38* off 23 balls provided the finishing touches. Stubbs took his time to settle in before launching a couple of big hits in the final overs, completing the chase with style and calm.

RCB Falter Despite Bright Start and Bhuvneshwar’s Brilliance

Earlier in the evening, RCB managed a modest 163 for 7, thanks to some late-order hitting from Tim David (37* off 20) and a quick-fire start by Phil Salt (37 off 17). Despite the early fireworks, RCB struggled to maintain momentum against disciplined Delhi bowling. Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the standout performer for RCB with figures of 4-0-26-2, but his efforts weren’t enough to defend a sub-par total.

With this victory, the Delhi Capitals have now won their first four matches of an IPL season for the first time in franchise history — a major statement in their 2025 campaign. As for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, this loss marks their 45th defeat at the Chinnaswamy Stadium — the most by any team at a single venue in IPL history.

Rahul’s Chase Credentials Shine Again

KL Rahul’s stellar record in IPL chases continues to grow. In 25 innings during successful run-chases, Rahul has now amassed 1,208 runs at an average of 71.05 and a strike rate of 148.58 — second only to David Miller in terms of average among batters with 500+ runs in wins.

His 93* is also the second-highest individual score by a Delhi Capitals batter against RCB, just behind Quinton de Kock’s 108 in 2016 at the same ground.

As Delhi celebrates a flawless start to their season, RCB will be left wondering what could have been — especially about that missed chance early in Rahul’s innings. In a game of small margins, it proved to be the turning point that gave Delhi their moment of glory.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli’s ₹110 Crore 8-Year Puma Contract Ends, All Set To Join This Brand For A Huge Amount?

 

Filed under

DC delhi capitals ipl IPL 2025 kl rahul RCB Royal Challengers Bengaluru

newsx

