RCB vs KKR: Emotional Tribute to Virat Kohli Goes Viral, Fans Show Massive Love

Despite the weather turning before the toss, fans continued to hold their ground in the stadium, unwilling to miss a moment of the special occasion.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru supporters are preparing an unforgettable send-off for their Test-retired talisman, Virat Kohli, as the Indian Premier League resumes on Saturday, May 17.

A Sea of White for Their Icon

Word has spread across Bengaluru to arrive in matching white T-shirts, transforming the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium into a visual tribute. Stores across the city have seen a surge in sales of the special jerseys, and social media platforms are filled with calls to create a “white sea” in Kohli’s honor.

To Virat, with LOVE! 🤍 A lovely gesture by the fans in Bengaluru, donning white jerseys to pay tribute to Virat Kohli’s incredible Test journey! 👑 Advertisement · Scroll to continue Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/r4DtdEw2gv#IPLonJioStar 👉 RCB 🆚 KKR | LIVE NOW on Star Sports-1, Star Sports-1 Hindi,… pic.twitter.com/AhDrlXxBAV — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 17, 2025

It’s only about Virat Kohli test legacy today in an IPL match. The tribute he deserves 🤍 pic.twitter.com/5tgsaEWsOk — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) May 17, 2025

THE CRAZE & AURA OF VIRAT KOHLI. 🥶 – This is What King Kohli has earned..!!!! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/L9GF1QMf2G — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) May 17, 2025

Even before match day, images of tribute jerseys have flooded markets. Fans are coming out in huge numbers, united by the idea of celebrating their hero in a unique way.

Rain Can’t Dampen Devotion

Though rain is predicted for the evening, it hasn’t deterred the crowd. Supporters are determined to stay in the stands, no matter the weather. This will be Kohli’s first game since he shocked the cricketing world with his sudden decision to retire from Test cricket on May 12, during the IPL break caused by India-Pakistan border tensions.

Despite the weather turning before the toss, fans continued to hold their ground in the stadium, unwilling to miss a moment of the special occasion.

Renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle summed up the sentiment online: “Are you planning to turn up in white for the game on the 17th? Remember seeing a post suggesting that. It will be incredible and a sight for the ages if true and if you can pull it off.”

Visibility Questions, Steely Focus

Some concerns have been raised about the impact of the all-white crowd on fielding, given that a white ball is used in T20 cricket. There are fears that ball visibility might be compromised.

However, RCB’s Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, dismissed any major concerns. He told ESPNcricinfo, “It’s not something we’ve thought about or talked about too much. I’ve certainly noticed that the fans have been talking about that a little bit, but I don’t think it’ll have much of an impact on our play.”

RCB currently sits in second place on the points table. A win over Kolkata Knight Riders could significantly boost their chances of securing a playoff berth. With fans rallying behind them and emotions running high, the stage is set for a memorable evening in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli is a ‘Zabardast Player’, But There Will Be More Kohlis: Asaduddin Owaisi