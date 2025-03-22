Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • RCB vs KKR IPL 2025: Krunal Pandya’s Match-Winning Spell Restricts KKR At Eden Gardens

RCB vs KKR IPL 2025: Krunal Pandya’s Match-Winning Spell Restricts KKR At Eden Gardens

Krunal Pandya’s stellar debut spell (3/29) restricts KKR to 174/8 despite a strong start by Rahane (56) and Narine (44) in IPL 2025 opener at Eden Gardens.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2025: Krunal Pandya’s Match-Winning Spell Restricts KKR At Eden Gardens


The IPL 2025 season opener saw Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) struggle to capitalize on a strong start, finishing at 174/8 in 20 overs after a brilliant bowling performance by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Krunal Pandya, making his debut for RCB, turned the match around with a sensational spell of 3/29, dismantling KKR’s middle order at Eden Gardens.

After winning the toss, RCB opted to bowl, but KKR came out firing. Captain Ajinkya Rahane led from the front with a blistering 56 off 31 balls, supported by Sunil Narine, who smashed 44 off 26 deliveries. Their 103-run stand put KKR in a commanding position at 107/1 after 10 overs.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, the momentum shifted dramatically when Rasikh Salam dismissed Narine, opening the floodgates for RCB’s bowling attack. Krunal Pandya then took charge, breaking KKR’s rhythm and leading the fightback. His most remarkable moment came when he bowled a fiery bouncer to Venkatesh Iyer, who was initially batting without a helmet. Iyer returned with a helmet on the next ball, only to be clean bowled, showcasing Krunal’s dominance.

Youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi tried to stabilize the innings with a valuable 30-run cameo, but the wickets kept tumbling. KKR’s batting order collapsed, losing seven wickets for just 67 runs in the last 10 overs, falling short of an imposing total.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

With Eden Gardens known for its high-scoring chases, RCB will be confident in their pursuit of 175. However, KKR’s bowling unit will aim to put up a strong defense and make it a challenging contest.

Brief Scores:
Kolkata Knight Riders: 174/8 in 20 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 56, Sunil Narine 44, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 30; Krunal Pandya 3/29).

ALSO READ: Why Was Irfan Pathan Chucked Out Of IPL 2025 Commentators List? This Mistake Proved Him Costly

Filed under

IPL 2025 Kolkata Knight Riders score Krunal Pandya debut RCB bowling attack RCB vs KKR match

David Warner slams Air In

David Warner Rages At Air India Over ‘Pilotless’ Flight Delay As MP Supriya Sule Slams...
newsx

After Four Years, CBI Files Closure Report On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case
newsx

Why Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar Not Playing In RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Opener?
Hardik Pandya will miss M

Hardik Pandya Banned For Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 Opener Against CSK – Here’s Why!
newsx

CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Watch | MS Dhoni & Hardik Pandya’s Emotional Hug Takes...
newsx

IPL 2025 Opening Match Winner: RCB Wins, Beats KKR By 7 Wickets
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

David Warner Rages At Air India Over ‘Pilotless’ Flight Delay As MP Supriya Sule Slams Airline For ‘Unacceptable’ Chaos

David Warner Rages At Air India Over ‘Pilotless’ Flight Delay As MP Supriya Sule Slams...

After Four Years, CBI Files Closure Report On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case

After Four Years, CBI Files Closure Report On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case

Why Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar Not Playing In RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Opener?

Why Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar Not Playing In RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Opener?

Hardik Pandya Banned For Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 Opener Against CSK – Here’s Why!

Hardik Pandya Banned For Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 Opener Against CSK – Here’s Why!

CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Watch | MS Dhoni & Hardik Pandya’s Emotional Hug Takes Center Stage Before Clash

CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Watch | MS Dhoni & Hardik Pandya’s Emotional Hug Takes...

Entertainment

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: How Much Did Disha Patani Charge For Her Performance?

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: How Much Did Disha Patani Charge For Her Performance?

IPL 2025: Internet Furious After Disha Patani’s Sultry Performance Gets Cut Short, Fans Say ‘Such A Disappointment’

IPL 2025: Internet Furious After Disha Patani’s Sultry Performance Gets Cut Short, Fans Say ‘Such

Watch | Disha Patani Steals The Show At IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony With A Sizzling Performance

Watch | Disha Patani Steals The Show At IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony With A Sizzling

Anirudh Ravichander Set To Perform At CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Opener In Chepauk

Anirudh Ravichander Set To Perform At CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Opener In Chepauk

Watch | IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Kicks Off With Grand Performances Shreya Ghoshal, Disha Patani, And Karan Aujla At Eden Gardens

Watch | IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Kicks Off With Grand Performances Shreya Ghoshal, Disha Patani,

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival