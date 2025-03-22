RCB vs KKR IPL 2025: Krunal Pandya’s Match-Winning Spell Restricts KKR At Eden Gardens

Krunal Pandya’s stellar debut spell (3/29) restricts KKR to 174/8 despite a strong start by Rahane (56) and Narine (44) in IPL 2025 opener at Eden Gardens.

The IPL 2025 season opener saw Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) struggle to capitalize on a strong start, finishing at 174/8 in 20 overs after a brilliant bowling performance by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Krunal Pandya, making his debut for RCB, turned the match around with a sensational spell of 3/29, dismantling KKR’s middle order at Eden Gardens.

After winning the toss, RCB opted to bowl, but KKR came out firing. Captain Ajinkya Rahane led from the front with a blistering 56 off 31 balls, supported by Sunil Narine, who smashed 44 off 26 deliveries. Their 103-run stand put KKR in a commanding position at 107/1 after 10 overs.

However, the momentum shifted dramatically when Rasikh Salam dismissed Narine, opening the floodgates for RCB’s bowling attack. Krunal Pandya then took charge, breaking KKR’s rhythm and leading the fightback. His most remarkable moment came when he bowled a fiery bouncer to Venkatesh Iyer, who was initially batting without a helmet. Iyer returned with a helmet on the next ball, only to be clean bowled, showcasing Krunal’s dominance.

Youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi tried to stabilize the innings with a valuable 30-run cameo, but the wickets kept tumbling. KKR’s batting order collapsed, losing seven wickets for just 67 runs in the last 10 overs, falling short of an imposing total.

With Eden Gardens known for its high-scoring chases, RCB will be confident in their pursuit of 175. However, KKR’s bowling unit will aim to put up a strong defense and make it a challenging contest.

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 174/8 in 20 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 56, Sunil Narine 44, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 30; Krunal Pandya 3/29).

