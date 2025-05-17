Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • RCB vs KKR Rainout Impact: How Points Table And Playoff Race Would Be Affected

RCB vs KKR Rainout Impact: How Points Table And Playoff Race Would Be Affected

KKR currently have 11 points from 12 matches. They have only two more games left. Even if they win both, qualifying for the playoffs is still uncertain.

RCB vs KKR Rainout Impact: How Points Table And Playoff Race Would Be Affected

RCB vs KKR Rainout Impact: How Points Table and Playoff Race Would be Affected


After a tense pause in the Indian Premier League 2025 due to heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan, the tournament is set to resume. The action will restart with a crucial face-off between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

The pressure is immense, especially for KKR who are on the brink of elimination. A win is essential for them to stay alive in the playoff race. However, the looming threat of rain adds an extra layer of uncertainty to the outcome.

Weather Woes: Bengaluru Showers Could Derail KKR’s Playoff Hopes

According to AccuWeather, Bengaluru is likely to receive thunderstorms starting from 5 PM IST. Around 58 percent of the city may be affected at that time, slightly dropping to 51 percent by 6 PM.

The real concern starts around match time. The toss is scheduled for 7 PM, when there is a 71 percent chance of rain. This probability falls to 69 percent at 8 PM, 49 percent at 9 PM and 34 percent by 10 PM.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

If the match gets washed out and no play is possible, both teams will share one point each. This would be a major blow for Kolkata Knight Riders and would mark the end of their playoff hopes.

KKR’s Playoff Path Narrows Further

KKR currently have 11 points from 12 matches. They have only two more games left. Even if they win both, qualifying for the playoffs is still uncertain.

If rain forces an abandonment against RCB and only one point is earned, they will be eliminated from contention.

On the other hand, RCB are in a much better position. With 16 points from 11 games, even a shared point would take them to 17. They would still have two more matches to further secure their playoff spot.

The Bigger Picture in the Playoff Race

Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings are also sitting at 16 points from 11 matches each. Mumbai Indians are slightly behind with 14 points from 12 games.

Lucknow Super Giants have 10 points from 11 games. Their path to the playoffs is difficult but not completely closed.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings are already out of the tournament.

Every match now plays a critical role in shaping the playoff scenario. For KKR, even nature seems to be standing in the way of their survival.

ALSO READ: Rajat Patidar Reveals Why He Was Upset With RCB: ‘Being honest, I didn’t…’

 

Filed under

Fan Hugs Virat Kohli ipl KKR RCB Virat Kohli

Journalist Joakim Medin,

Swedish Journalist Joakim Medin Freed from Turkish Custody After Conviction for Insulting Erdogan
newsx

Faf du Plessis Rejoins Delhi Capitals, Set To Play Out Remainder Of IPL 2025
Arab leaders called for a

Arab Leaders Condemn Israel’s Gaza Offensive in Stronger Terms at Baghdad Summit
newsx

RCB vs KKR Rainout Impact: How Points Table And Playoff Race Would Be Affected
Russian negotiators repor

Russia Demands Ukraine Cede More Territory Before Ceasefire: Report
newsx

Rajat Patidar Reveals Why He Was Upset With RCB: ‘Being honest, I didn’t…’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Swedish Journalist Joakim Medin Freed from Turkish Custody After Conviction for Insulting Erdogan

Swedish Journalist Joakim Medin Freed from Turkish Custody After Conviction for Insulting Erdogan

Faf du Plessis Rejoins Delhi Capitals, Set To Play Out Remainder Of IPL 2025

Faf du Plessis Rejoins Delhi Capitals, Set To Play Out Remainder Of IPL 2025

Arab Leaders Condemn Israel’s Gaza Offensive in Stronger Terms at Baghdad Summit

Arab Leaders Condemn Israel’s Gaza Offensive in Stronger Terms at Baghdad Summit

Russia Demands Ukraine Cede More Territory Before Ceasefire: Report

Russia Demands Ukraine Cede More Territory Before Ceasefire: Report

Rajat Patidar Reveals Why He Was Upset With RCB: ‘Being honest, I didn’t…’

Rajat Patidar Reveals Why He Was Upset With RCB: ‘Being honest, I didn’t…’

Entertainment

Tom Cruise Wishes To Make A Bollywood Film, Says ‘I Feel So Much Love For India’

Tom Cruise Wishes To Make A Bollywood Film, Says ‘I Feel So Much Love For

At Cannes 2025: Who Is Nancy Tyagi? The Fashion Creator Who Just Owned The Cannes Red Carpet (Again!)

At Cannes 2025: Who Is Nancy Tyagi? The Fashion Creator Who Just Owned The Cannes

Katrina Kaif Posts Adorable Birthday Pic With Vicky Kaushal: “Won Over From Day One”

Katrina Kaif Posts Adorable Birthday Pic With Vicky Kaushal: “Won Over From Day One”

Amir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Changes Display Image To National Flag

Amir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Changes Display Image To National Flag

Pregnant Ventura Cassie Breaks Down as She Finishes Four Days of Emotional Testimony in Sean “Diddy” Combs Sex-Trafficking Trial

Pregnant Ventura Cassie Breaks Down as She Finishes Four Days of Emotional Testimony in Sean

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom