KKR currently have 11 points from 12 matches. They have only two more games left. Even if they win both, qualifying for the playoffs is still uncertain.

RCB vs KKR Rainout Impact: How Points Table and Playoff Race Would be Affected

After a tense pause in the Indian Premier League 2025 due to heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan, the tournament is set to resume. The action will restart with a crucial face-off between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

The pressure is immense, especially for KKR who are on the brink of elimination. A win is essential for them to stay alive in the playoff race. However, the looming threat of rain adds an extra layer of uncertainty to the outcome.

Weather Woes: Bengaluru Showers Could Derail KKR’s Playoff Hopes

According to AccuWeather, Bengaluru is likely to receive thunderstorms starting from 5 PM IST. Around 58 percent of the city may be affected at that time, slightly dropping to 51 percent by 6 PM.

The real concern starts around match time. The toss is scheduled for 7 PM, when there is a 71 percent chance of rain. This probability falls to 69 percent at 8 PM, 49 percent at 9 PM and 34 percent by 10 PM.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

If the match gets washed out and no play is possible, both teams will share one point each. This would be a major blow for Kolkata Knight Riders and would mark the end of their playoff hopes.

KKR’s Playoff Path Narrows Further

KKR currently have 11 points from 12 matches. They have only two more games left. Even if they win both, qualifying for the playoffs is still uncertain.

If rain forces an abandonment against RCB and only one point is earned, they will be eliminated from contention.

On the other hand, RCB are in a much better position. With 16 points from 11 games, even a shared point would take them to 17. They would still have two more matches to further secure their playoff spot.

The Bigger Picture in the Playoff Race

Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings are also sitting at 16 points from 11 matches each. Mumbai Indians are slightly behind with 14 points from 12 games.

Lucknow Super Giants have 10 points from 11 games. Their path to the playoffs is difficult but not completely closed.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings are already out of the tournament.

Every match now plays a critical role in shaping the playoff scenario. For KKR, even nature seems to be standing in the way of their survival.

ALSO READ: Rajat Patidar Reveals Why He Was Upset With RCB: ‘Being honest, I didn’t…’