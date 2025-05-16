RCB vs KKR Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil IPL 2025 Match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium?

Earlier in the season, the same system allowed RCB and Punjab Kings (PBKS) to play a five-over game despite rain interruptions.

The IPL 2025 season gears up for another high-voltage encounter as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, May 16.

The match arrives at a time when the nation has been grappling with emotional fallout following the Pahalgam terror incident and India’s military operations across the border. Amid this turbulence, the game promises to be a much-needed escape for fans.

A Rivalry With History and High Stakes

RCB and KKR are no strangers to intense contests. Their rivalry dates back to the early IPL seasons, particularly the era when Gautam Gambhir captained KKR at Eden Gardens.

Last season, KKR defeated RCB both at home and away, eventually going on to win the title. This year, Bengaluru started strong by beating Ajinkya Rahane’s side in Kolkata.

They now have the chance to complete the double over the defending champions. A victory would also likely seal their place in the playoffs, which would make the win even more rewarding.

However, nothing is ever simple in the IPL, and the weather forecast could complicate matters.

Rain Threat Looms Over Match Day

Weather reports indicate that Bengaluru could experience thunderstorms starting at 5 pm on match day, which is just two hours before the scheduled toss.

These conditions are expected to last until around 8 pm. Although the rain may ease during the second innings, precipitation chances will still hover around 34 percent even at 11 pm.

Bengaluru’s weather is known for its unpredictability, with sudden shifts that can either clear the skies or worsen the conditions at the last minute. That element of uncertainty keeps both teams and fans anxious.

Hope Rests on Chinnaswamy’s Drainage System

One major positive is the efficient drainage system at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Earlier in the season, the same system allowed RCB and Punjab Kings (PBKS) to play a five-over game despite rain interruptions.

KKR will be counting on a similar break. A washout would result in a shared point, which they cannot afford as it would eliminate them from the playoff race.

With so much at stake, both teams will be hoping for clear skies and a full match.

