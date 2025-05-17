RCB vs KKR: Will Chinnaswamy Stadium Turn White in Tribute to Virat Kohli Test Retirement?

This will be Kohli’s first match since his Test retirement was made public, a decision that surprised many given his deep passion for the format.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to face Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday as the tournament resumes following a brief break.

Fans are eager to get back into the cricketing action as two of the most followed franchises go head-to-head in a match that could be crucial for both sides.

A win for RCB would confirm their place in the playoffs. For KKR, the situation is more urgent. They must win all their remaining matches to have any hope of making it to the top four.

A White Tribute for Kohli’s Red-Ball Goodbye

Adding emotional significance to the match, fans are planning a tribute to Virat Kohli after his announcement to retire from Test cricket.

Images on social media show supporters wearing the Indian Test team’s white jerseys, each with Kohli’s number 18 on the back. This visual tribute aims to celebrate his contribution to the format.

He had already stepped away from T20 internationals last year after India’s World Cup win. Now, his return to competitive cricket will be watched closely as RCB look to close the league stage on a strong note.

Rain Could Influence the Outcome

The weather forecast for Bengaluru paints a gloomy picture for match day. Thunderstorms are expected to begin around 5 pm IST, with rain predicted to affect more than half of the city.

There is a 71 percent chance of rain at the time of the toss at 7 pm. While the likelihood of rain decreases later in the evening, it still threatens to impact the game’s timing and outcome.

This could be a major setback for KKR, who are currently on 11 points with only two matches left to play. If Saturday’s match is washed out, their maximum possible total would be 14 points, which may not be enough to secure a playoff spot.

KKR’s Playoff Hopes on the Line

Kolkata have already had one game abandoned due to rain against Punjab Kings. Another no-result could crush their playoff hopes, regardless of how they perform in their final fixture.

As both teams prepare for a pivotal clash, the stakes are high. RCB are looking to confirm their spot in the top four, while KKR are battling to stay alive in the tournament.

But beyond the points table, the atmosphere may be defined by the emotional tribute to Kohli. If the fans follow through, the Chinnaswamy Stadium could be a sea of white in honor of one of India’s most celebrated cricketers.

