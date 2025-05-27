Home
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  RCB vs LSG: Why Are Royal Challengers Wearing a Special Jersey Today?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are turning heads as they step onto the field in a special jersey for their final IPL 2025 league match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on May 27.

This isn’t just any new kit—it’s a tribute to their fans, featuring autographs of supporters printed across the back. Created in collaboration with Jio Star, the gesture aims to celebrate the unwavering loyalty of RCB’s fanbase.

A Jersey Woven with Fan Love

RCB and Jio Star rolled out a unique initiative allowing fans to have their signatures displayed on the team’s match-day jerseys.

“RCB and Jio Star gave fans a once-in-a-lifetime chance to have their autographs featured on our player jerseys, and over 100,000 of you showed up for it! Our stars are proud to wear your names, carrying your love and passion with them. Here’s a heartfelt thank you from the team, straight to the 12th Man Army,” said the franchise and Jio Star in a joint statement posted on Twitter.

A promotional video released ahead of the game showcased RCB players unveiling the new gear and expressing gratitude to their fans. Among them, former captain Virat Kohli made a notable appearance, bringing an emotional touch to the campaign.

In an earlier message encouraging participation, Kohli said, “Pichle 18 saal se hum autograph dete aye hain. Par ab hume autograph chahiye iss jersey par (for the last 18 years, we’ve been giving away the autographs. But now, we want the fans to give their autographs on this jersey).”

The campaign attracted an overwhelming response, with more than 100,000 fans submitting their autographs to be featured on the jersey.

Fans Hold On to IPL Dreams

As RCB take on LSG, fan support remains sky-high, with many hoping this could finally be the season the team lifts its first IPL trophy.

Despite being part of the league since its inception, RCB are still chasing that elusive title—alongside Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, who also haven’t won the championship yet.

Playoffs and Momentum on the Line

Led by Rajat Patidar, RCB have delivered a strong season, clinching victories in eight of their 13 league matches.

A win in this final fixture would not only boost their confidence but could also secure them a spot in the top two, giving them a critical advantage going into the playoffs.

With their fans’ names quite literally on their backs, RCB are hoping to turn sentiment into silverware.

