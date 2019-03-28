RCB vs MI, IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore to lock horns against Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy Stadium: RCB is yet to win IPL title lost their first game of IPL 2019 against Chennai Super Kings. RCB was bundled at 70 runs against the 2018 champions of the league. Meanwhile, the team is ready to fight their second match against the MI in their home turf.

The 7th match of Vivo IPL 2019 will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy stadium today. Both the teams have played one match each where both teams lost games to Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals respectively. RCB, which is yet to win IPL title, had lost their first game of IPL 2019 against Chennai Super Kings. RCB was bundled at 70 runs against the 2018 champions of the league. Meanwhile, the team is ready to fight their second league match against the MI on their home turf.

RCB, which was bundled on just 70 runs in their previous game in just 17.1 overs against Chennai Super Kings, in the opening match. All the players like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and others failed to make a total to claim a win over CSK fighters. meanwhile, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will again be the key man in the team to help other bowlers to bundle CSK in the least overs.

RCB faced defeats in 2009, 2011 and 2016 to the Deccan Chargers, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad and failed to clinch titles. But captain Kohli, who has been in an outstanding form has rewritten many international records and will be looking forward to change the history of the league this time.

Mumbai Indians bowler Jasprit Bumrah has given the sleepless night to his fans after he injured his shoulder during the last ball of the Delhi Capitals innings on Sunday against Delhi Capitals But, he seems to be fine and is almost confirmed to play the upcoming match.

To strengthen the batting line up, Mumbai Indian team management this year has also picked up veteran Yuvraj Singh who has made few boundaries for the team in the last match. Yuvraj, who is also known as sixer king, can hit big in the middle order. Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock, who has been in great form, is another valuable addition to the squad. de Kock and Rohit Sharma are valuable gifts to the team.

Another one is Rasikh Salam, a fast pace bowler, who is predicted to play the second match of his carrier, against RCB. But, the game against RCB will be a high-pressure one and could be a little too much to handle for the 17-year-old.

