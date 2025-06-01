Home
  RCB vs MI vs PBKS: David Warner Predicts Winner Of IPL 2025 Final, Names Player Of The Match

RCB vs MI vs PBKS: David Warner Predicts Winner Of IPL 2025 Final, Names Player Of The Match

He has registered eight half-centuries so far. One more in the final will allow him to match David Warner’s record for the most fifties in a single IPL season.

RCB vs MI vs PBKS: David Warner Predicts Winner Of IPL 2025 Final, Names Player Of The Match

RCB vs MI vs PBKS: David Warner Predicts Winner of IPL 2025 Final, Names Player of the Match


Former Australian opener David Warner, who led Sunrisers Hyderabad to the IPL title in 2016, has shared his prediction for the IPL 2025 final.

He is backing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to win the championship this year and has named his choice for Player of the Match.

RCB on a Roll, Final Spot Secured

RCB, under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, has been one of the most consistent teams this season. They have earned their place in the final, which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.

Their dominant eight-wicket victory over Punjab Kings in the first qualifier, held at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur on May 29, sealed their spot.

In the final, RCB will face either Punjab Kings or Mumbai Indians, depending on the outcome of the second qualifier scheduled for Sunday, June 1, in Ahmedabad.

A fan on social media asked Warner, “David, what do you think who will be the champion of Tata IPL 2025? @davidwarner31″

Warner replied, “I think RCB and Josh hazelwood man of the match.”

Hazlewood Could Be the X-Factor

Josh Hazlewood has been one of the key performers for RCB this season. The experienced Australian fast bowler has taken 21 wickets in 11 matches.

He is currently third on the list of leading wicket-takers in the tournament.

If Hazlewood takes at least five wickets in the final, he has a chance to overtake Prasidh Krishna from Gujarat Titans and win the Purple Cap.

Kohli Continues to Lead with the Bat

Virat Kohli, who was retained by RCB for Rs 21 crore before the IPL 2025 mega auction, has been in top form throughout the season.

With 614 runs in 14 matches, Kohli is RCB’s leading run-scorer.

He has registered eight half-centuries so far. One more in the final will allow him to match David Warner’s record for the most fifties in a single IPL season.

With the final approaching, RCB will be looking to cap off a stellar season with their first-ever IPL title. All eyes will be on Kohli and Hazlewood to deliver in the biggest game of the year.

ALSO READ: R Ashwin Takes A Dig At Mumbai Indians With ‘Always Get Lucky’ Comment After Eliminator Win

 

