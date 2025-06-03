Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Closing Ceremony, Performers List, Start Time, Live Streaming & Telecast – Details Inside!

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Closing Ceremony, Performers List, Start Time, Live Streaming & Telecast – Details Inside!

IPL 2025 final: RCB vs PBKS to battle for first title as Shankar Mahadevan leads patriotic closing ceremony in Ahmedabad. Rain threat, venue change, and where to watch.

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Closing Ceremony, Performers List, Start Time, Live Streaming & Telecast – Details Inside!


The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) is set to conclude with a high-stakes final on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In a rare and thrilling finale, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) two teams yet to win an IPL title ensuring that a new champion will be crowned for the first time in the tournament’s history.

Venue Shift Amid Tensions

Originally, the grand finale was scheduled at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, a venue chosen to honor the IPL 2024 winners. However, due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, the tournament saw a 10-day suspension, prompting a shift in location to Ahmedabad to maintain safety and schedule integrity.

A Closing Ceremony to Remember

Following a star-studded IPL 2025 opening event featuring Bollywood icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Shreya Ghoshal, and Karan Aujla the closing ceremony promises equal grandeur. The spotlight will shine on Shankar Mahadevan, who will perform a special musical tribute to India’s armed forces.

The performance will honour soldiers involved in Operation Sindoor and pay respects to the lives lost in the Pahalgam tragedy, infusing emotion and patriotism into the evening.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The IPL’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle stated: “A Grand #Final. A Grander Salute… Get ready to witness an unforgettable evening where patriotism takes centre stage and music moves the soul, with the legendary Shankar Mahadevan.”

When and Where to Watch IPL 2025 Final & Closing Ceremony

  • Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

  • Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

  • Closing Ceremony Time: 6:00 PM IST

  • Television Broadcast: Star Sports Network

  • Online Streaming: JioHotstar (app and website)

Rain Could Spoil the Party

With all eyes on this historic clash, weather forecasts have hinted at a possible rain threat in Ahmedabad. If the final match gets washed out, IPL protocols around reserve days and title-sharing will come into play, keeping fans on edge till the last ball.

A New Chapter for IPL

This final marks more than just the end of a season it is a celebration of new beginnings, heroism, and the unifying power of cricket. Whether RCB finally lifts the trophy after years of heartbreak, or PBKS claims its first championship, IPL 2025 will go down in history as one of the most emotionally charged and symbolically rich editions of the tournament.

With music, emotion, cricketing drama, and national pride, the stage is perfectly set for a grand finale fans will remember for years to come.

ALSO READ: RCB vs PBKS IPL Final 2025: Who Will Win IPL 2025 Final? AI Tools Predict Winner Based On Stats And Form

Filed under

IPL 2025 final IPL closing ceremony live IPL final live streaming RCB VS PBKS

NewsX Exclusive| Madhav N

NewsX Exclusive| Madhav Nalapat Slams UN, Urges Action On Bangladesh Crisis, Challenges Dr. Yunus
newsx

Pakistan Copying India! Meets US, Chinese And Russian Leaders To Spread Their Narrative Globally
newsx

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Closing Ceremony, Performers List, Start Time, Live Streaming &...
Kangana and Clint Eastwoo

Kangana Ranaut Applauds Legendary Filmmaker Clint Eastwood, Calls Him A ‘Yogi’ At 95
The sacred relics of Lord

After Touching 17.8 Million Hearts In Vietnam, Buddha’s Sacred Relics Return To India
newsx

Indian News Article Making Bangladesh’s Mohammed Yunus Palpitate?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

NewsX Exclusive| Madhav Nalapat Slams UN, Urges Action On Bangladesh Crisis, Challenges Dr. Yunus

NewsX Exclusive| Madhav Nalapat Slams UN, Urges Action On Bangladesh Crisis, Challenges Dr. Yunus

Pakistan Copying India! Meets US, Chinese And Russian Leaders To Spread Their Narrative Globally

Pakistan Copying India! Meets US, Chinese And Russian Leaders To Spread Their Narrative Globally

Kangana Ranaut Applauds Legendary Filmmaker Clint Eastwood, Calls Him A ‘Yogi’ At 95

Kangana Ranaut Applauds Legendary Filmmaker Clint Eastwood, Calls Him A ‘Yogi’ At 95

After Touching 17.8 Million Hearts In Vietnam, Buddha’s Sacred Relics Return To India

After Touching 17.8 Million Hearts In Vietnam, Buddha’s Sacred Relics Return To India

Indian News Article Making Bangladesh’s Mohammed Yunus Palpitate?

Indian News Article Making Bangladesh’s Mohammed Yunus Palpitate?

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Applauds Legendary Filmmaker Clint Eastwood, Calls Him A ‘Yogi’ At 95

Kangana Ranaut Applauds Legendary Filmmaker Clint Eastwood, Calls Him A ‘Yogi’ At 95

‘There Should Be A Voice And That’s Why I Went Into Politics’ Says Kamal Haasan | NewsX Exclusive

‘There Should Be A Voice And That’s Why I Went Into Politics’ Says Kamal Haasan

It Is A Rightful Demand: Mani Ratnam Is On Deepika Padukone’s Team Amid Her Row With Sandeep Reddy Vanga

It Is A Rightful Demand: Mani Ratnam Is On Deepika Padukone’s Team Amid Her Row

Sara Ali Khan’s Honest Confession On Being Envious Of Alia Bhatt ‘I, As An Actor Dehumanized Her’

Sara Ali Khan’s Honest Confession On Being Envious Of Alia Bhatt ‘I, As An Actor

Why Did A ‘Ziddi’ Aamir Khan And Frustrated Juhi Chawla Feud For Seven Years? ‘I Just Didn’t Listen’, Reveals Bollywood Superstar

Why Did A ‘Ziddi’ Aamir Khan And Frustrated Juhi Chawla Feud For Seven Years? ‘I

Lifestyle

Why Cycling Is The Key To A Healthier, Happier Life

Why Cycling Is The Key To A Healthier, Happier Life

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?