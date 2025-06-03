RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Closing Ceremony, Performers List, Start Time, Live Streaming & Telecast – Details Inside!

IPL 2025 final: RCB vs PBKS to battle for first title as Shankar Mahadevan leads patriotic closing ceremony in Ahmedabad. Rain threat, venue change, and where to watch.

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) is set to conclude with a high-stakes final on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In a rare and thrilling finale, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) two teams yet to win an IPL title ensuring that a new champion will be crowned for the first time in the tournament’s history.

Venue Shift Amid Tensions

Originally, the grand finale was scheduled at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, a venue chosen to honor the IPL 2024 winners. However, due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, the tournament saw a 10-day suspension, prompting a shift in location to Ahmedabad to maintain safety and schedule integrity.

A Closing Ceremony to Remember

Following a star-studded IPL 2025 opening event featuring Bollywood icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Shreya Ghoshal, and Karan Aujla the closing ceremony promises equal grandeur. The spotlight will shine on Shankar Mahadevan, who will perform a special musical tribute to India’s armed forces.

The performance will honour soldiers involved in Operation Sindoor and pay respects to the lives lost in the Pahalgam tragedy, infusing emotion and patriotism into the evening.

The IPL’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle stated: “A Grand #Final. A Grander Salute… Get ready to witness an unforgettable evening where patriotism takes centre stage and music moves the soul, with the legendary Shankar Mahadevan.”

A Grand #Final. A Grander Salute. 🫡 As the final chapter of #TATAIPL 2025 unfolds, we take a moment to applaud our nation’s true heroes, the Indian Armed Forces. 🇮🇳💙 Get ready to witness an unforgettable evening where patriotism takes centre stage and music moves the soul,… pic.twitter.com/QucxvMXhAW — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) June 2, 2025

When and Where to Watch IPL 2025 Final & Closing Ceremony

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Closing Ceremony Time: 6:00 PM IST

Television Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Online Streaming: JioHotstar (app and website)

Rain Could Spoil the Party

With all eyes on this historic clash, weather forecasts have hinted at a possible rain threat in Ahmedabad. If the final match gets washed out, IPL protocols around reserve days and title-sharing will come into play, keeping fans on edge till the last ball.

A New Chapter for IPL

This final marks more than just the end of a season it is a celebration of new beginnings, heroism, and the unifying power of cricket. Whether RCB finally lifts the trophy after years of heartbreak, or PBKS claims its first championship, IPL 2025 will go down in history as one of the most emotionally charged and symbolically rich editions of the tournament.

With music, emotion, cricketing drama, and national pride, the stage is perfectly set for a grand finale fans will remember for years to come.

