RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Historic Title Clash, Rain Threat Looms Over Ahmedabad Showdown

RCB and PBKS meet in IPL 2025 final for a historic maiden title. Rain forecast in Ahmedabad adds suspense to the high-voltage clash. Reserve day provision in place.

The stage is set for a historic IPL 2025 final as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) prepare to lock horns for a maiden title triumph. Both franchises have been part of the Indian Premier League since its inception, yet neither has lifted the coveted trophy making this year’s final a long-awaited golden opportunity.

RCB and PBKS ended the league stage with 19 points each, securing the top two spots on the table. However, Punjab finished ahead due to a superior Net Run Rate. RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, come into the final with momentum on their side after an impressive Qualifier 1 victory their second win over PBKS this season. That confidence-boosting performance could give them the psychological edge in the decider.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings’ route to the final included a strong showing in Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians, where Iyer who led KKR to a title in 2024 smashed a brilliant unbeaten 87 off 41 balls to seal Punjab’s first IPL final in 11 years.

However, there’s an unwanted player in the mix rain.

Rain Threat Over Ahmedabad IPL Final

According to AccuWeather, 66% chance of rain is expected in Ahmedabad on Sunday afternoon, raising concern over potential delays. Temperatures are predicted to soar to 38°C, accompanied by high humidity. Although chances of rain drop to 5% by evening, a 33% cloud cover is still forecasted, which may keep both camps nervous.

To address such concerns, IPL officials have already put contingency plans in place, including an additional 120 minutes of playtime and a reserve day, ensuring the match concludes with a fair result.

It’s worth noting that Qualifier 2 between PBKS and MI had also seen a delayed start due to rain. Fortunately, once the match commenced, there were no interruptions. Punjab’s dominant win on that occasion has boosted fan expectations as they aim to end their title drought.

RCB vs PBKS: Head-to-Head in 2025

In IPL 2025, the two sides have faced off three times. While PBKS drew first blood early in the season, RCB turned the tables with back-to-back wins including a powerful display in Qualifier 1. The final, thus, becomes a battle not just for silverware but also for season-long supremacy.

As fans gear up for the thrilling climax of IPL 2025, all eyes will be on the skies in Ahmedabad. Whether rain plays spoilsport or not, this final promises to be one of the most emotional and high-stakes matches in IPL history.

