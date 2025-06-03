RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025: What Happens When Two First-Time Captains Collide In An IPL Final?

RCB’s Rajat Patidar and PBKS’s Shreyas Iyer go head-to-head in IPL 2025 final, rekindling a thrilling rivalry last seen in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final.

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) gear up for the much-anticipated IPL 2025 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, fans are witnessing a unique subplot unfold the reunion of Rajat Patidar and Shreyas Iyer as rival captains. What makes this clash even more interesting is that the two skippers were face-to-face just six months ago in another high-stakes final the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024.

Back then, both were newly appointed captains Patidar replacing Shubham Sharma for Madhya Pradesh and Iyer taking over from Ajinkya Rahane for Mumbai. In the SMAT final at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Iyer won the toss and chose to bowl first, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter. The crowd heavily favored Patidar, who had been retained by RCB earlier in the IPL season.

Madhya Pradesh had a rocky start, slipping to 6/2 within two overs as Shardul Thakur struck twice early. Subhranshu Senapati and Harpreet Singh briefly steadied the innings, adding 42 runs before Harpreet fell to Atharva Ankolekar in the eighth over. The innings stuttered again at 84/4 before Patidar found support in Venkatesh Iyer, building a 32-run partnership. After Venkatesh was dismissed by Suryansh Shedge, Patidar continued the fight, forming a 56-run stand with Rahul Batham.

Patidar’s blistering 40-ball 81 runs at a strike rate of 202.5 helped MP post a competitive 174/8 in 20 overs. However, Mumbai came back with a strong reply. Although Prithvi Shaw fell early, Rahane and Iyer added 32 crucial runs. Iyer was then dismissed by Tripuresh Singh, but a steady partnership between Rahane and Suryakumar Yadav kept Mumbai on track.

After Rahane’s dismissal by Venkatesh Iyer, Mumbai stumbled to 129/5 by the 15th over. Yet, the lower-order pair of Ankolekar and Shedge added 41 match-winning runs, steering Mumbai to a memorable victory and securing the SMAT 2024 title.

Now, in IPL 2025, both captains are again in the spotlight. Patidar has led RCB with consistency and composure, while Iyer’s fearless and unpredictable approach has pushed PBKS into the final. As they face off once more this time on the grandest T20 stage the memories of their domestic duel only raise the stakes.

With both teams chasing their first-ever IPL title in 18 years, and both captains eager to end the drought, this final promises not just fireworks but a renewal of a captaincy rivalry that began in India’s domestic circuit.

