RCB vs PBKS IPL Final 2025: Who Will Win IPL 2025 Final? AI Tools Predict Winner Based On Stats And Form

RCB and PBKS meet in the IPL 2025 final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, both chasing their maiden title. Kohli and Iyer headline this thrilling battle of equals.

The much-awaited IPL 2025 Final is here, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Both teams are yet to lift their first IPL trophy, and tonight, one of them will finally break the drought.

The two sides last clashed in Qualifier 1, where RCB defeated PBKS by eight wickets in a completely one-sided game. PBKS managed just 101 runs before being bowled out, and RCB chased it down with a massive 60 balls to spare.

Despite that crushing defeat, Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, bounced back in style. They knocked out five-time champions Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, chasing a huge target of 203. Iyer’s spectacular 87 off 41 balls* led the team into the final.

AI Platforms Predict the Winner — RCB Has the Edge

As the excitement builds, we turned to popular AI platforms Grok, Gemini, and ChatGPT for predictions on tonight’s final. Interestingly, all three backed Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win IPL 2025.

Grok cited RCB’s recent dominance, especially their clinical victory over PBKS in Qualifier 1, as a major reason for backing them. The AI highlighted Josh Hazlewood’s 21 wickets in 11 games, Suyash Sharma’s sharp bowling, and Virat Kohli’s 614 runs at a strike rate of 146.53. Grok also pointed to RCB’s success in Ahmedabad, where teams batting first have won 6 out of 8 matches, as a strategic advantage.

Expert voices like David Warner and Shane Watson also supported RCB’s chances, with Warner even predicting Hazlewood as Player of the Match.

PBKS Not Out Yet – Their Firepower Remains Threatening

While RCB seem to have the momentum, Punjab Kings aren’t to be underestimated. Their batting line-up, featuring Shreyas Iyer, Liam Livingstone, and Jitesh Sharma, is capable of turning the game in a few overs.

Gemini, another AI tool, acknowledged RCB’s edge but also highlighted PBKS’s resilience, especially their ability to chase big targets under pressure. It stressed that the toss and possible dew factor could significantly influence the match outcome.

Even ChatGPT leaned towards RCB, mainly due to their superior head-to-head record this season, having beaten PBKS twice, including the all-important Qualifier 1.

Stats, Stars & Stakes: The Final at a Glance

RCB’s Key Players: Virat Kohli: 614 runs at 55.82 Phil Salt: Crucial top-order firepower Josh Hazlewood: 21 wickets in 11 matches

PBKS’s Top Performers: Shreyas Iyer: 603 runs at 54.82, match-winner vs MI Arshdeep Singh: 18 wickets in 16 matches Kyle Jamieson & Yuzvendra Chahal: Crucial middle-overs bowlers

Head-to-Head: RCB and PBKS have each won 18 times out of 36 matches This season: RCB won 2, PBKS won 1



Final Verdict: Who Will Take the Trophy?

Though RCB appear to have the advantage thanks to form, experience, and past victories this season PBKS’s fearless cricket and hunger for success could cause an upset. Most AI platforms lean slightly towards RCB, but as always in cricket, it all comes down to who handles the pressure better on the day.

Fans from across the globe are tuning in as RCB and PBKS fight to claim their maiden IPL crown. Will it be Virat Kohli’s long-awaited moment of glory or Shreyas Iyer’s fearless breakthrough? The answer lies in the pitch of Ahmedabad tonight.

