Thursday, May 29, 2025
Live Tv
RCB vs PBKS, Qualifier 1: Can Virat Kohli Break His Playoffs Jinx Against Punjab Kings?

Now, with RCB facing Punjab Kings in the first qualifier, Kohli stands just two wins away from possibly lifting that long-awaited IPL title.

Virat Kohli has been a pillar of consistency for Royal Challengers Bengaluru since the inception of the IPL in 2008. Despite being one of the league’s most celebrated players, the elusive championship trophy continues to dodge him.

Now, with RCB facing Punjab Kings in the first qualifier, Kohli stands just two wins away from possibly lifting that long-awaited IPL title.

Kohli’s Playoff Performance Still a Concern

While his current season form is sensational—602 runs from 13 matches at an average exceeding 60 and a strike rate over 147—Kohli’s past playoff record raises eyebrows.

In 15 playoff innings, the 36-year-old has managed only 341 runs at an average of 26.23 and a strike rate of 121.78. His tally includes just two fifties, one of which came in the 2016 IPL final.

This contrast between regular season dominance and playoff struggles is something Kohli will need to overcome if RCB are to go all the way.

RCB, as a franchise, is no stranger to postseason disappointment. Time and again, they’ve fallen short when it matters most.

RCB’s Injury Worries Ease at the Right Time

Injuries have tested RCB’s squad depth this season, but the tide seems to be turning.

Josh Hazlewood is likely to be fully fit for the crucial encounter. Tim David, too, is expected to be available, giving the team more flexibility and firepower.

While RCB has long carried the tag of being top-heavy, contributions from the middle-order are beginning to shift that narrative.

Jitesh Sharma’s standout performance earlier this week has boosted his confidence, and he could play a vital role in keeping the middle overs productive.

Top Order Firepower Will Be Crucial

RCB’s best chance of advancing lies in a strong start, and that’s where Phil Salt’s aggressive batting during the powerplay becomes critical.

At the same time, Kohli’s ability to anchor the innings—often turning starts into fifties—has been a major asset this season.

The team will also take confidence from their previous win over Punjab Kings at the same venue during the league phase.

However, the pitch at this ground has offered surprises, with 200 runs being crossed only once in the first innings across four games here.

In a season full of twists, all eyes will be on whether Kohli can finally flip the script and lead RCB to the title they’ve chased for over a decade.

Filed under

ipl Punjab Kings RCB Virat Kohli

