Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore has witnessed the same defeat in the IPL season this year. The team has lost its three games against three teams including Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

RCB vs RR, IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals live streaming, when and where to watch, time, date and venue: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is all set to take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur. Both the teams have lost all their matches in heir ongoing IPL 2019 battle. RCB and RR have lost all their matches in the IPL season thsi year so far. The teams are desperate to register their first win.

Despite Ben Stokes and Steve Smith, RR has failed to claim the win in the IPL season this year. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane led Rajasthan Royals to need to tight their screws this time to claim win against RCB. The team has lost its matches against Kings XI Punjab, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Virat Kohli-led RCB is seeking a victory and will try to bounce back on the winning track. Skipper Virat Kohli had described the last defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad as one of their worst losses in the IPL history.

RR has also opted this time to field its Australian batsman Ashton Turner with the squad and RR might be tempted to bring back. The 26-year-old is now ready to shine in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

RCB vs RR live streaming, When and where to watch, time, date and venue:

What is the time of match played between RCB vs RR?

The 14th match of Vivo IPL 2019 between RCB vs RR will be held at 8 pm on Tuesday. The match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur.

Where to catch the live stream of IPL 2019 RCB vs RR match?

The LIVE match between RCB and RR can be seen streamed online on Hotstar.com. For the latest happenings, previews and match reports of all IPL matches, cricket enthusiasts can log in to NewsX.com.

What TV channel will show live coverage of IPL 2019 RCB vs RR match?

The live TV coverage of the RCB vs RR match will be available on Star Sports Network. English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 and for the Hindi commentary tune in to Star Sports 2.

