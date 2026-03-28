RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 1 Bengaluru vs Hyderabad Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; M Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru Pitch Report

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: The defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad, the finalists of IPL 2024, in the inaugural match of the Indian Premier League 2026. Expect fireworks around the stadium with several bigwigs displaying their exceptional skills at the biggest T20 domestic tournament league in the world.

As a mark of remembrance for last year’s tragedy near the ground, there will be no opening ceremony this time around. Expect the match to start on time.

Toss: The match toss between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs SunRisers Hyderabad will take place at 7 PM IST.

Time: March 28, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan (c), Phil Salt

Batters: Virat Kohli, Travis Head (vc)

All-rounder: Romario Shepherd, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Jacob Duffy

Where To Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL Match?

The match will be live telecast on the JioHotstar app and website, with telecast available on Star Sports Network.

RCB vs SRH, Bengaluru Pitch Report:

The pitch at Chinnaswamy Stadium is unlikely to offer anything substantial to the bowlers. Some grass covering on the wicket, but it is a batter’s den all the way. Winning the toss and chasing is the best chance for anyone to win on this ground.

RCB vs SRH Predicted XIs

RCB: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar (C), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Mangesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy.

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C & wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga.

RCB vs SRH Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Mangesh Yadav, Vihaan Malhotra, Vicky Ostwal, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Swapnil Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga, Shivam Mavi, Smaran Ravichandran, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, David Payne, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Krains Fuletra, Amit Kumar, Onkar Tarmale, Shivang Kumar