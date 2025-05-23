RCB vs SRH IPL 2025: Abhishek Sharma’s Spectacular Six Breaks Car Windshield, Triggers ₹5 Lakh Fine Under Tata Motors’ Rule

Abhishek Sharma’s six in IPL 2025 broke a Tata SUV windshield, triggering a ₹5 lakh fine under a Tata Motors initiative to support rural cricket.

In a thrilling IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Ekana Stadium, opener Abhishek Sharma lit up the crowd with a powerful six only for it to have unexpected financial consequences.

The left-hander, famed for his explosive starts in the powerplay, smashed a short delivery over deep midwicket that struck and shattered the windshield of a display Tata Curvv SUV positioned near the boundary.

The Shot That Broke Glass—and the Rules

The dramatic incident occurred during the early overs of SRH’s innings. Sharma’s aggressive pull shot soared into the stands but deviated just enough to strike the windscreen of the Tata Motors display car, startling spectators and commentators alike as the glass cracked on impact.

I.C.Y.M.I 👀 Advertisement · Scroll to continue Abhishek Sharma broke the windshield with a thunderous six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the second over! 💥😯#IPL2025 #AbhishekSharma #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/4apggE1YVe — Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) May 23, 2025

But this wasn’t just any damage—it activated a unique IPL 2025 clause.

Why Abhishek Sharma Must Pay ₹5 Lakh

Ahead of the season, Tata Motors, an IPL partner, had launched a philanthropic initiative to support rural cricket. Under this rule, any player who damaged a display car during a match would be required to donate cricket kits worth ₹5 lakh, aimed at empowering budding cricketers in rural India.

Sharma’s powerful strike, while unintentional, became the first to activate this charitable clause, resulting in a significant donation to the initiative.

The contribution will help provide quality equipment to young players in underserved regions, nurturing grassroots cricket across the country.

RCB vs SRH: Ishan Kishan Powers Hyderabad to 231

The drama on the field didn’t end there. Ishan Kishan delivered a stunning performance, scoring an unbeaten 94 off 48 balls. Backed by aggressive cameos from Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, SRH posted a formidable total of 231 runs despite RCB’s early wickets.

This high-scoring clash will be remembered not only for the fireworks with the bat but also for a six that made a real impact—both on and off the field.

