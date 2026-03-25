RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Tickets Gone in Minutes: Fans Allege Transparency Issues, Black Market Concerns Rise

Ticket excitement for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 escalated dramatically on Tuesday as the doors opened for ticket sales at 4 pm for the season kick-off between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Within moments, many fans in large numbers posted that tickets were sold out, which caused a lot of them to be disappointed.

The opening game, a Sunday, March 28 fixture, will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which accommodates approximately 40,000 people. It is also the stadium’s first time back in the IPL after a suspension was enforced as a result of a tragedy, which was a stampede during RCB’s 2025 championship celebrations, in which 11 people lost their lives.

Only a few fans managed to make their bookings, although there was a lot of excitement among the fans. The price of tickets for the opening match ranged from 3,750 to 47,000. As a remembrance of the stampede victims, RCB revealed that 11 tickets would be allocated for each home game.

Ticket Frenzy Hits IPL 2026 Opener as RCB vs SRH Sells Out Instantly

Fans went online, mainly on X, to express how upset they were that the tickets sold out so quickly. Most of them said that they even got to the payment stage, but by then their booking was already not confirmed. Some thought that a big chunk of the tickets had been given to the VVIPs, while others were worried that these tickets would be sold on the black market at hugely inflated rates.

The whole point of opening the RCB ticket sale is lost when there are literally no seats left for fans to book! I logged in exactly at 4 pm, and this is what I see, one user said. This type of complaint has also been made during previous IPL seasons, which has therefore only added to the frustration of the fans.

Tickets for the IPL 2026 opener between RCB and SRH were sold out within minutes of release, triggering widespread frustration among fans. Many have raised concerns over a lack of transparency in the ticketing process, with some alleging irregularities and questioning the… pic.twitter.com/L6Yh6HWgoT — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) March 24, 2026

There are some rumours that RCB may release more tickets in later phases and perhaps with dynamic pricing, although officially nothing has been said. Besides, fans are also worried that other games, which will have a large crowd, like the match on April 5 against the Chennai Super Kings, might also be almost sold out.

With the IPL 2026 excitement reaching its peak, fans have wished for a fairer and more transparent ticketing system that will allow real lovers to get the chance to watch the games live in the coming weeks.

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