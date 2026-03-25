LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Connor Esterhuizen child sexual assault case Goa councillor son iran Pawan Kalyan gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 Delhi Bus Accident earthquake Connor Esterhuizen child sexual assault case Goa councillor son iran Pawan Kalyan gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 Delhi Bus Accident earthquake Connor Esterhuizen child sexual assault case Goa councillor son iran Pawan Kalyan gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 Delhi Bus Accident earthquake Connor Esterhuizen child sexual assault case Goa councillor son iran Pawan Kalyan gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 Delhi Bus Accident earthquake
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Connor Esterhuizen child sexual assault case Goa councillor son iran Pawan Kalyan gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 Delhi Bus Accident earthquake Connor Esterhuizen child sexual assault case Goa councillor son iran Pawan Kalyan gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 Delhi Bus Accident earthquake Connor Esterhuizen child sexual assault case Goa councillor son iran Pawan Kalyan gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 Delhi Bus Accident earthquake Connor Esterhuizen child sexual assault case Goa councillor son iran Pawan Kalyan gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 Delhi Bus Accident earthquake
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Tickets Gone in Minutes: Fans Allege Transparency Issues, Black Market Concerns Rise

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Tickets Gone in Minutes: Fans Allege Transparency Issues, Black Market Concerns Rise

IPL 2026 opener tickets for RCB vs SRH sell out within minutes, leaving fans frustrated. Concerns over VVIP allocations, black-market sales, and ticketing transparency dominate social media discussions.

RCB vs SRH (Image Credits:X)
RCB vs SRH (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 25, 2026 16:35:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Tickets Gone in Minutes: Fans Allege Transparency Issues, Black Market Concerns Rise

Ticket excitement for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 escalated dramatically on Tuesday as the doors opened for ticket sales at 4 pm for the season kick-off between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Within moments, many fans in large numbers posted that tickets were sold out, which caused a lot of them to be disappointed.

The opening game, a Sunday, March 28 fixture, will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which accommodates approximately 40,000 people. It is also the stadium’s first time back in the IPL after a suspension was enforced as a result of a tragedy, which was a stampede during RCB’s 2025 championship celebrations, in which 11 people lost their lives.

Only a few fans managed to make their bookings, although there was a lot of excitement among the fans. The price of tickets for the opening match ranged from 3,750 to 47,000. As a remembrance of the stampede victims, RCB revealed that 11 tickets would be allocated for each home game.

You Might Be Interested In

Ticket Frenzy Hits IPL 2026 Opener as RCB vs SRH Sells Out Instantly

Fans went online, mainly on X, to express how upset they were that the tickets sold out so quickly. Most of them said that they even got to the payment stage, but by then their booking was already not confirmed. Some thought that a big chunk of the tickets had been given to the VVIPs, while others were worried that these tickets would be sold on the black market at hugely inflated rates.

The whole point of opening the RCB ticket sale is lost when there are literally no seats left for fans to book! I logged in exactly at 4 pm, and this is what I see, one user said. This type of complaint has also been made during previous IPL seasons, which has therefore only added to the frustration of the fans.

There are some rumours that RCB may release more tickets in later phases and perhaps with dynamic pricing, although officially nothing has been said. Besides, fans are also worried that other games, which will have a large crowd, like the match on April 5 against the Chennai Super Kings, might also be almost sold out.

With the IPL 2026 excitement reaching its peak, fans have wished for a fairer and more transparent ticketing system that will allow real lovers to get the chance to watch the games live in the coming weeks.

Also Read:  IPL 2026: Who Gets the Camera? — Kavya Maran or Ananya Birla? Fans Can’t Decide! Reactions On Social Media Go Viral Ahead of RCB vs SRH Match

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: iplIPL 2026rcbRCB vs SRHRCB vs SRH TicketsSRH

RELATED News

South Africa vs New Zealand 5th T20I Match Report: Connor Esterhuizen Stars as Proteas Seal 3-2 Series Win Over Blackcaps

South Africa vs New Zealand: Not Glenn Phillips! Nick Kelly Grabs One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Rubin Hermann in 5th T20I | WATCH

PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan Super League Matches Live, TV Channels And OTT App Details

Jason Gillespie Snubs PSL 2026 ‘Welcome Video’, Calls it ‘Stupid’ — Awkward Scenes at Hyderabad Kingsmen Arrival | WATCH

Virat Kohli Takes on New Role in RCB Nets Ahead of IPL 2026 Season Opener vs SRH in Bengaluru | Full Details

LATEST NEWS

WB ANM GNM 2026 Application Begins At wbjeeb.nic.in: Check Last date, Eligibility, Exam Pattern And Key Details

Vivo Y21 5G & Y11 5G Debut In India With Dimensity 6300 Chipset, Dual Camera Setup, And Massive Battery Starting At Just Rs…

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Tickets Gone in Minutes: Fans Allege Transparency Issues, Black Market Concerns Rise

Is Rohit Saraf Dating Pratibha Ranta? Mismatched Star Sparks New Rumours With Laapataa Ladies Actress As Two Bond During New Series ‘The Revolutionaries’? What We Know

ISRO URSC Recruitment 2026 Begins: Check Eligibility, How To Apply For Scientist and Medical Officer Posts

‘Sometimes He Hits Me…’: Did Akshay Kumar Really Cross The Line With Rajpal Yadav During ‘Bhoot Bangla’ Promotions?

Is OnePlus Shutting Down? India CEO Robin Liu Resigns Amid Restructuring—Know Who Is He, Career, And Who Will Replace Him

JNVST Class 9, 11 Result 2026 Expected Soon: How To Download And Check Merit List at navodaya.gov.in

‘Insensitive, Reckless, Further Trauma For Victim’: Furious Over Patchy Probe Into 4-Year-Old Girl’s Rape, SC Blasts Gurugram Police, CWC Members

Who Is Soham Sushant Naik? 20-Year-Old Son Of A Goa Councillor Gets Arrested For Allegedly Filming And Circulating Obscene Videos Of 30 Minor Girls

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Tickets Gone in Minutes: Fans Allege Transparency Issues, Black Market Concerns Rise

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Tickets Gone in Minutes: Fans Allege Transparency Issues, Black Market Concerns Rise

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Tickets Gone in Minutes: Fans Allege Transparency Issues, Black Market Concerns Rise
RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Tickets Gone in Minutes: Fans Allege Transparency Issues, Black Market Concerns Rise
RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Tickets Gone in Minutes: Fans Allege Transparency Issues, Black Market Concerns Rise
RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Tickets Gone in Minutes: Fans Allege Transparency Issues, Black Market Concerns Rise

QUICK LINKS