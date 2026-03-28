RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Who Is Salil Arora? SunRisers Hyderabad Hand Debut After 23-Year-Old’s SMAT 2025-26 Heroics

SunRisers Hyderabad have a new face in Salil Arora as they have finalised their XI for the IPL 2026’s curtain-raiser against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28, Saturday. It will be the first season for the 23-year-old after being bought by the SunRisers for a good price of ₹1.50 crore after entering the auction with a base price of ₹30 lakh.

Who is Salil Arora, one of IPL 2026’s new faces?

The cricketing pipeline of Punjab has produced some of the biggest hitters and classiest batters, including Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Naman Dhir and Prabhsimran Singh. Arora, born in Amritsar, could be another one of those, having smashed 28 maximums in the 2025-26 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, making him the second-highest six-hitter of the tournament. In eight matches, the keeper-batter hammered 358 runs and maintained a fearsome strike rate of 198.88. The right-handed batter notably hit five sixes in as many innings during the SunRisers’ practice match.

With Arora likely to play as a finisher or lower-order batter, he will relish the opportunity to go after the Royal Challengers’ bowlers in the small venue of the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Overall, Arora has featured in nine T20s, clattering 359 runs at 59.83 alongside a strike rate of 197.25 with a best of 125*.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru win toss and opt to bowl first against the SunRisers Hyderabad

Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers have won the toss and opted to bowl first at the storied Chinnaswamy Stadium. While SunRisers have announced Arora as the new face, the defending champions have blooded in Abhinandan Singh and Jacob Duffy. Both RCB and SunRisers are missing their strike bowlers in Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, respectively, as they continue to manage their injuries. Both are likely to miss a few matches.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga. The last time RCB and SRH played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium a run-fest took place as the two teams mustered 549 runs combined.

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