RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Why Are Players Wearing Black Armbands During Tournament’s Curtain Raiser At Chinnaswamy?

Both Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and SunRisers Hyderabad are wearing black armbands in the ongoing IPL 2026 curtain-raiser at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It has drawn massive attention among the fans even as the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan and Phil Salt are in action on the opening night of the 19th edition of the tournament.

Why are Royal Challengers Bengaluru and SunRisers Hyderabad wearing black armbands?

Following the Royal Challengers’ landmark IPL title win, a parade was organized for the team to celebrate with the fans. However, it turned ugly as the chaos meant 11 people lost their lives. The practice jerseys of both sides also featured No.11 as a mark of respect, with the franchise also paying tribute to the deceased by keeping 11 seats empty.

A statement from RCB read:

“Royal Challengers Bengaluru will pay tribute to the eleven members of the RCB family who tragically lost their lives in the unfortunate incident on June 4. As a mark of respect, players will wear practice jerseys bearing the number 11 during the warm-up, followed by black armbands during the match. In a lasting gesture of remembrance, eleven seats at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will remain unoccupied, serving as a permanent tribute to the fans whose unwavering support will always be a part of the RCB family.”

Royal Challengers Bengaluru win toss and opt to bowl first against the SunRisers Hyderabad

Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers have won the toss and opted to bowl first at the storied Chinnaswamy Stadium. While SunRisers have announced Arora as the new face, the defending champions have blooded in Abhinandan Singh and Jacob Duffy. Both RCB and SunRisers are missing their strike bowlers in Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, respectively, as they continue to manage their injuries. Both are likely to miss a few matches.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma.